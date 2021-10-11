iPhone SE 3 Release Date, Design, Specs: Will It Be Released Before iPhone 14?

After the iPhone 13 was released, Apple is now reportedly preparfing to introduce the iPhone SE 3.

According to a Japan-based Apple blog Macotakara, the said line-up will have a 5G connectivity. Aside from this, the iPhone SE 3 design will be the same as the iPhone SE 2020.

iPhone SE 3 Design

Aside from the fact that iPhone SE 3 is said to have a physical similarity to iPhone SE 2020, Nikkei Asia also stated that iPhone SE 3 will look like a new version of the iPhone 8 which has a 4.7-inch Retina HD LCD display, per Macworld. This only means that this display will also benefit from its "True Tone" feature, making it adjust based on ambient lighting.

Apart from its LCD display, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone SE 3 would have a home button with Touch ID but no Face ID. GSMArena added that the iPhone SE 3 design would have a bottom and top bezel, as well as home button and legacy Touch ID sensor combo.

However, Apple is said to change their typical metallic colors including silver, gold, and silver, per India Today. iPhone SE 3 colors are expected to be orange, green and blue.

On the other hand, there are also some rumors that there would be an iPhone SE Plus. This variant will have a Touch ID power button as well as a larger display, per Macrumors.

iPhone SE 3 Specs and Features

iPhone SE 3 will have two notable updates, according to Macworld. The said updates include 5G connectivity and Qualcomm X60 modem, which the iPhone 13 contains. Aside from this, iPhone SE 3 will also have A15 Bionic chip. This means that iPhone SE 3 will have the same processor as iPhone 13.

In relation to the said 5G connectivity, Kuo stated that iPhone SE 3 will be the cheapest 5G iPhone that Apple would introduce to the market, via Macrumors.

In terms of the iPhone SE 3 camera, it is expected to have a single 12MP wide-angle rear camera as well as 7MP front-facing camera--same as the iPhone SE 2020.

Will It Be Released Before iPhone 14?

Macotakara's blog also stated that iPhone SE 3 will begin its production around December 2021 and is expected to be released in Spring 2022.

Furthermore, Macworld estimated that the iPhone SE 3 price will be around $449 to $499, but it does not expect it to cost more than that. The tech site clarified that the cost is based on iPhone SE 3's 5G connectivity as well as its associated licensing cost.

In a previous report, iPhone 14 is rumored to be released in the second half of 2022. This suggests that the iPhone 14 will be released later than iPhone SE 3.

As a disclaimer, though, all these rumored specs and design are unofficial. Apple is yet to confirm the upcoming device, which might not happen any time soon given that the iPhone 13 was just released.

