Is 'Roblox' Still Down After 3 Days? Server Status Up Confirmed, How to Fix the Game!

After three long days, "Roblox" is finally coming back up! The game itself confirmed the connection status on its social media page.

Interestingly, Twitter posts about the "Roblox" maintenance also teased an amazing home page redesign!

Starting Thursday last week, many "Roblox" players complained about connection issues. Some had trouble launching the game, while others got systematically disconnected. The problem eventually escalated to a server crash.

'Roblox' Outage Lasted for 3 Days

"Roblox" acknowledged the issue on their Twitter page. They promised updates and fixes on their service. According to their official website, some of the maintenance highlights are as follows:

October 28 (4 PM PDT): Investigating. Many player experience(s) are impacted.

October 28 (8:44 PM PDT): Identified. We identify the root cause as internal system issue and work on the fix.

October 29 (12:48 PM PDT): Identified. The team continues active work on full site recovery.

October 30 (2:17 PM PDT): Identified. We believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage. We're in the process of performing the necessary engineering and maintenance work to get Roblox back up and running. Thanks for your patience.

October 31 (9:35 AM PDT): Monitoring. We have identified root cause and solution. We are working on getting things back online, and we will keep you updated throughout the day.

October 31 (12:51 PM PDT): Monitoring. Traffic is being allowed incrementally. (Some), but not all players will have access.

October 31 (4:45 PM PDT): Resolved. Normal operations are restored.

Bloxy News tweeted the service report on their social media page. They said the whole maintenance period took "3 days, 0 hours and 47 minutes." Although the cause was identified as an "internal server error," developers are still puzzled about how the issue escalated.

✅ STATUS UPDATE: All services have recovered and users should now be able to access all parts of Roblox!



⏲ LENGTH: 3d 0h 47m

🔨 CAUSE: internal server error; exact cause still developing pic.twitter.com/Miqccsdaqp — Bloxy News (@Bloxy_News) October 31, 2021

Read Also: November Titles for Amazon's Prime Gaming: Giving Away 'Rise of the Tomb Raider'

'Roblox' Status Update: Players Tweet Uptime

A few excited gamers and channels confirmed the "Roblox" update. Here are some notable tweets spotted on the internet. RBXNews said, "Roblox is slowly coming back up."

Roblox is slowly coming back up. #RobloxDown — RBXNews (@RBXNews_) October 31, 2021

Roblox Status also confirmed the slow recovery of the game and emphasized that it is onlyt allowing a few "groups of users onto the platform at a time."

We can confirm that Roblox services are now starting to recover slowly and allowing groups of users onto the platform at a time.



Follow our analytics platform @RoMonitorStats for an overview of platform recovery later today.#Roblox #RobloxDown — Roblox Status (@RobloxUptime) October 31, 2021

Roblox Status tweeted a follow-up update for the new "Roblox" user interface.

Here's what the Roblox front page looks like at 7:42 PM UTC. #Roblox #RobloxDown pic.twitter.com/RI6DmT2uy2 — Roblox Status (@RobloxUptime) October 31, 2021

Excited fan @ZananceRBLX also posted a redesigned homepage!

How to Fix 'Roblox'

At the time of writing, "Roblox" officially confirmed the server fix. Unlike the initial server-up reports, which only allowed limited access, "Roblox" is now available for all players registered in the game.

"Roblox" did not elaborate on how they fixed the system, so it's hard to determine whether they released a patch update or not. However, interested players are recommended to try their luck and to log in to the system right now.

Related Article: 'Forza Horizon 5' Loyalty Rewards: How to Get 6 Cars for Free!