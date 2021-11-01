Walmart PS5 Restock Ends Up in Disaster: Site Meltdown Leaves Fans Frustrated!

The Walmart PS5 restock update made many fans excited this week. Fans thought they could finally buy the gaming console at retail price. Unfortunately, the site crashed during checkout. Frustrated customers shared their purchase fail experience on Twitter.

On Monday, CNET posted a restock update for PS5 gaming consoles. They said Walmart had a scheduled sale at 12 PM PT. Both the Standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition were offered during the timeframe. The listings were open to the public, so interested consumers do not need a Walmart Plus subscription to join the event.

Many gamers and fans tried their luck on the listings. Some saw the PS5 gaming console available and had it ready for checkout. Unfortunately, an unpleasant surprise came up. The Walmart website, both browser and mobile, had a sudden meltdown.

Walmart PS5 Restock Disaster: Frustrated Fans' Tweets and Reactions

Hours before the meltdown started, Walmart tweeted on their social media page. They teased an early holiday sale for interested consumers.

Many gamers eagerly waited for the PS5 restock. They immediately logged into Walmart during the sale event start. Twitter user Charles was not pleased with the experience. The user pointed out that the site failed to secure his PS5 purchase and left his browser with a disturbing seizure.

Thanks for the fail on the PS 5. But at least u left me with a seizure. pic.twitter.com/9v4946FyYv — charles (@charles58955509) November 1, 2021

Twitter user Master Dumpster, Re-newer of tech, is also seen screaming on his live stream during the Walmart site meltdown. He said he was waiting in queue when it happened.

Welp I tied to buy a @PlayStation 5 from @Walmart. It failed. I was in queue and the site had a meltdown. I guess I’ll just wait for the #PS5 (mkII | pro | whatever), sometime in the afternow… pic.twitter.com/6uOh9qXKyJ — Master dumpster 🔥, Re-newer of tech 📷 (@peznauts) November 1, 2021

Another fan shared the Walmart disaster experience in mobile. The flashing happened after the verification check and lasted 15 minutes long.

My experience trying to buy a PlayStation 5 on Walmart just now. Yes the flashing lasted for 15 minutes and has given me a migraine.



This has been a worthwhile use of my time. pic.twitter.com/V78LkhF7TO — L.A. Ross (@LARoss) November 1, 2021

Twitter user NYOutKast said the issue happened for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

PS5 Restock Update: Where to Buy

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, all PS5 restocks were already sold. Walmart allows third-party sellers on its platform, so there are still a few more PS5 listing on the market. However, all remaining listings have mark-up prices, somewhere between $979 to $1,039.

Walmart gave no acknowledgement to the issue and are yet to release an explaination about the site meltdown. For now, fans should just cut their losses with the Walmart restock and try again on the next update. Hopefully, the site should have resolved the issue by then.

PS5 Pro Rumors and Release Date

Players should also be aware of the rumored PS5 Pro, which is teased to have a better CPU or GPU than the current models. According to this article, the rumored device might be launched in 2023 or 2024. For those who have not yet purchased the PS5 by then, maybe it would be better to consider an upgrade instead.



