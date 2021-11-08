iPhone 13 Screen Replacement Is Super Expensive: 5 Ways to Protect Your Screen and Avoid Costly Repair

Have you recently bought an iPhone 13? Well, better protect its screen now or else you'll have to shoulder the massive cost of its replacement.

To help you, though, we list five ways to protect your iPhone 13 screen to avoid costly repairs.

iPhone 13 Screen and Display Facts

Nikkei Asia and the Financial Times, in collaboration with the teardown specialist Fomalhaut Techno Solutions, conducted a study that unveiled that the iPhone 13 Pro Max OLED Display costs $105 alone, making it the most expensive component of the Apple device, per our previous report.

Since the OLED screen display is expensive, this only means that the price for the iPhone 13 screen replacement also costs a fortune.

In relation to this, Forbes quoted an iFixit investigation that the new iPhone 13 model has a "new screen repair trap" that might change the repair industry forever. Because of its sensitive and sophisticated nature, the said "trap" would cost you "time and money."

iFixit discovered that Apple has placed a small chip about a size of a Tic-Tac below the iPhone 13 screen. The said chip is a microcontroller that connects each iPhone 13 to its display, and it must be programmed to pair with the new screen if the display is broken and needs to be replaced.

Moreover, if you encounter an issue with the iPhone 13, an Apple Services Toolkit 2 (AST2) is required to fix the display issue unless you do not want to use the Face ID at all. For those who are not familiar with AST2, it is an expensive proprietary service that needs consent and certification from Apple.

It is also worth noting that the Face ID is the iPhone's main security access feature. For this reason, it will not work properly once the screen is damaged and replaced. Meanwhile, if you try to access this feature after an iPhone 13 screen replacement, you will notice a prompt error message of "Unable to activate Face ID on this iPhone."

Through this, you must keep in mind that the device needs to be protected to prevent costly repairs.

5 Ways to Protect Your Screen and Avoid Costly Repair

The screen is the most fragile component of any mobile device since it can be scratched, shattered or contaminated with bacteria, per Mobile Fun. In addition to this, 26 percent of iPhone owners break their screens. Since the iPhone 13 screen replacement is expensive, there are several ways to prevent expensive repairs.

5. Use a Screen Protector

A screen protector is one of the greatest ways to safeguard the iPhone 13 screen. The site also added that there are two types of screen protectors, namely plastic and tempered glass. The glass screen protector can protect iPhones from scratches and shattering for the duration of its life.

4. Buy a Suitable Phone Case

The right phone cases with front covers help keep the screen safe. The case option includes flip, folio and wallet cases. Apart from this, bulkier cases with good drop protection are also available in the market, which ensures that the screen will not be cracked even if it's dropped from a substantial distance.

3. Do Not Use Waterproof Mobile Pouch

On-Site Go added that you should not use any waterproof mobile pouch as it creates moisture and leaves any damages on the device, especially the motherboard as well as the screen.

2. Water Resistant Is NOT Waterproof

Waterproof phones were first introduced by Apple, Samsung and Sony, all of which have an IP (Ingress Protection) classification, per On-Site Go. For those who are not familiar with IP, it is an international standard for determining a phone's level of dust and water resistance. Despite the fact that a certain phone has a high IP rate, that does not mean you can and should submerge the device for a long time since it will not only damage the screen but the whole device as well.

1. Avoid Placing the iPhone on High Surfaces

Lastly, ESR Blog stated that you must avoid placing their iPhones on high surfaces, especially if the device has no screen protection and cases.

