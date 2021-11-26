Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: Up to $2000 Available, Who Is Eligible?

Want a fourth stimulus check? Selected states are giving away $500 to $2,000 payments to eligible residents. Families who apply for the programs now might receive the money before Christmas.

Even after a year, many Americans are still struggling against the pandemic. Research studies from Capital One Insights Center emphasized that a fourth stimulus check is critical to families earning under $100,000 annually.

Recently, experts also discussed about the most expensive Thanksgiving celebration in American history. This is because consumer prices are on a record high, especially for turkey, groceries, and gas.

Fortunately, government officials seem aware of the issue. They are reportedly doing what they can to provide financial aid for desperate Americans. A few of them launched their own version of stimulus checks, which will be distributed locally to residents.

Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: The American Rescue Plan

For reference, the Joe Biden Administration allocated $1.9 trillion in a program called American Rescue Plan. This program supported various financial aid plans like unemployment benefits, stimulus checks and Child Tax Credit. The plan also provided funds for individual states based on their population.

The American Rescue Plan emphasized that the budget would be used for programs that can help residents overcome the pandemic. Note, however, that each state will be responsible for its own finances. The local government will be solely responsible for creating its financial aid program, implementing the eligibility requirements, and distributing it to recipients.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: How to Apply

It is worth noting that some of the programs are already underway. An earlier report about this topic listed 10 states with ongoing stimulus checks. Readers who do not find their state in the linked article can continue reading below on the eight new states that recently announced their financial relief program.

According to The Sun, some of these payments served as thanksgiving bonus or surprise stimulus checks for local residents.

Arizona: Out-of-work residents can take advantage of the ongoing back-to-work program. This means residents who work part-time are eligible for $1,000, and those on full-time could get $2,000.

Connecticut: Governor Ned Lamont announces a "Back to Work" program starting May 30 until December 31 this year. Eligible recipients can get up to $1,000 stimulus checks

Idaho: More than half a million residents might be eligible for a one-time income tax rebate program of $248.

Maryland: Residents who filed their earned income tax credit last August can receive their state-wide stimulus check of $300. Also, note that those with children get an additional $500.

New Hampshire: Families without income can get a $1,086 stimulus check.

Ohio: A support grant for students in Ohio allocated $46 million for their budget. The situation is still progressing, so residents are recommended to wait for an update.

Oklahoma: A total of $13 million was allocated to pay teachers as a hazard bonus.

Vermont: The state is offering to cover up to $7,500 on moving expenses for new residents relocating to the area.



