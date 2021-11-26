Here's How You Can Buy PS5 Restocks in Walmart on November 29

Walmart teased PS5 restocks for Cyber Monday, but sales will be limited to Walmart+ members. Fortunately, the internet has a workaround for interested buyers who want to join the program for free!

Now that Black Friday sales are in full blast, the best deals are coming out of retailer shops. Just recently, Walmart announced incoming stocks for the latest video game consoles on November 29 at 12 PM EDT. This might be the best chance for searching gamers to finally buy the PS5.

PS5 tracker Wario 64 also posted the announcement on Twitter. The leaker said Walmart will have stock for PS5 Disc Edition, PS5 Digital edition and Xbox Series X.

Walmart PS5 Disc and Digital pages back up, confirming will be on WM+ on Monday at 9 AM PT pic.twitter.com/b10mB2KU42 — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 26, 2021

It is worth noting that the online listing briefly disappeared. However, at the time of writing, all PS5 listings are available on the Walmart webpage.

Walmart Early Access: Walmart+ Subscription

Walmart posted a lot of updates through its shop listing with PS5.

On the top right corner, the PS5 is tagged with "Black Friday Deal" and "Early access." This is because stocks are anticipated to run out immediately the moment it goes live. Walmart listed that the product is currently "Out of stock," however, it also mentioned that "Walmart+ members can shop this item at 12 PM ET on 11/29! While supplies last," referring to the incoming sale.

Walmart+ is the retailer's subscription service to loyal members. As paying members, these customers are given access to certain deals that are not available on the storefront.

Simply put, the incoming PS5 restock is hidden behind the paywall. This is because the gaming console is too high in demand that retailers have to regulate their limited supplies to a limited set of customers. Be warned that other retailers might also follow this pattern for future gaming console restocks.

Walmart+ costs $12.95 per month and $98 per year.

How to Buy PS5 Restock on Walmart

Member already subscribed on Walmart+ should be ready to buy the PS5 on Monday. Unfortunately, non-registered customers have to subscribe to join the program. But as previously mentioned, there is a workaround to join the event for free!

First-time members can take advantage of the 15-day trial for Walmart+. However, remember to unsubscribe before the deadline, or it will automatically charge a $12.95 payment for the service.

For more details on membership benefits from other retailers, readers can also check this article. Websites like Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy might have a few PS5 restocks coming in the holiday, so fans are recommended to apply early.

Lastly, readers should also check on the five pro tips to buy PS5. These are helpful suggestions that will greatly boost the chances of checking out a gaming console:

Follow restock trackers for real-time update

Sign in and save account shipping address ahead of time

Use retailer loyalty or subscription services for added benefits

Try buying bundle options

Remember to keep refreshing the webpage during sale



