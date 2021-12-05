iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14: Should You Buy Latest Apple Device Now or Wait for Next Version?

Are you stuck choosing between iPhone 13 and iPhone 14? Several iPhone 14 rumors have been circulating around the internet which speculates to have a significant upgrade from the iPhone 13 specs.

Despite this, it is worth noting that people should limit their expectations to what the iPhone 14 specs will bring since its rumored upgraded chip will be affected by the chip shortage.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14

Due to the global chip shortage, the Cupertino-based technology company is one of the companies that has been greatly affected.

To give background information, Bloomberg previously indicated that Apple estimated to produce 90 million iPhones by the end of this year. Unfortunately, there is a chance that the iPhone's planned quantity won't be met.

In addition to the supply chain issue, the tech giant will restrict production of the iPhone 13 series following the introduction last September.

As a result, Apple told its manufacturers that the projected figures would be lower due to the delivery issues with CPU suppliers Broadcom Inc. and Texas Instruments.

However, it appears that the tech giant is presently dealing with a different issue: sluggish demand.

Before the year ends, Apple has noticed a decline in demand for the iPhone 13. Several experts forecast that Apple's earnings would climb by six percent to $117.9 billion in the last three months of the calendar year. This only means that Apple and Wall Street's sales forecast for the last months of 2021 will not go further.

On Apple's previous earnings call in October, CEO Tim Cook claimed that demand for new products remained "very strong," which was powered by customer desire in the latest iPhones, iPads, and other gadgets.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota Tundra Release Date Gets Major Boost; But iForce MAX Hybrid, TRD Pro Not Yet Coming

Cook's statement about the demands might not remain strong by the end of the year.

For this reason, the tech giant could end up losing almost $6 billion in sales over the Christmas period due to the reported supply issues specifically CPUs.

Furthermore, Ars Technica added that the demand shortfall might be caused by a wide variety of difficult-to-identify variables. The said factor includes that consumers might have noticed that the iPhone 13 does not have any significant improvement.

In addition to this, they also might have heard about the iPhone 14 rumors that it has a major leap.

With that being stated, consumers might have been stuck choosing between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14.

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 14 Specs

As additional information, all iPhone 13 variants contain the latest A15 bionic chip which is said to be the reason behind its upgraded systems and longer battery life.

Moreover, the iPhone 13 specs include a storage option of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Another huge leap for the current series is that the camera has a notable improvement as compared to the previous iPhone series.

Despite how competitive the iPhone 13 specs are, consumers might have been leaning towards the specs that the iPhone 14 brings.

To provide much detailed information, several iPhone 14 rumors have been circulating around the internet and they have been capturing consumers' interest ever since.

With regards to iPhone 14's display, numerous report states that it will drop the notch and iPhone 14 will not have a camera hump on the back, per Slash Gear.

This only means that the iPhone 14 will have a seamless design.

In terms of the iPhone 14 specs, each new device seems to have a CPU that is more powerful and efficient. The A16 Bionic chipset is likely to operate the iPhone 14.

However, this chip upgrade might not go further due to the chip shortage that has been affecting most of the business sectors.

For this reason, interested consumers should limit their expectations to the iPhone 14 rumored specs.

Despite this matter, it is worth noting that these remain speculations that might be changed from time to time since Apple has not released an official statement yet addressing this matter.



Related Article: iPhone 13 Bluetooth Not Working Because of Bug; Users Complain It Could Be Dangerous