'It Takes Two' Is the Best Game of 2021: Where to Buy for $20, How to Download, Gameplay

Against all odds, the biggest winner in The Game Awards 2021 is "It Takes Two."

It also won the awards for Best Family Game and Best Multiplayer Game. Interested players who want to try this game can buy it now with a 50 percent discount! However, be warned, the sale period can end anytime this week.

The Game Awards: Winners and Champion

The Game Awards 2021 concluded its event with a few surprising winners. GameSpot listed some of the winners in their respective categories.

Best Games for Impact: "Life is Strange: True Colors" by Deck Nine and Square Enix

Best Performance: "Resident Evil Village" and Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu

Best Audio Design: "Forza Horizon 5" by Playground Games and Xbox Games Studio

Best Score and Music: "NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139" by Keiichi Okabe

Best Art Direction: "Deathloop" by Arkane Studios and Bethesda

Best Narrative: "Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy" by Edios Montreal and Square Enix

Best Debut Indie: "Kena: Bridge of Spirits" by Ember Lab

Best Indie: "Kena: Bridge of Spirits" by Ember Lab

Best Ongoing: "Final Fantasy XIV Online" by Square Enix

Best Game Direction: "Deathloop" by Arkane Studios and Bethesda

Game of the Year: "It Takes Two" by Hazelight Studios and EA

Game of the Year: 'It Takes Two'

However, the biggest highlight that shocked the community was "It Takes Two" winning as the grand champion. Even game director Josef Fares was taken by surprise. But if his reaction is anything to get by, then he definitely seemed pleased.



Josef Fares also tweeted his excitement over winning The Games Award 2021. Many fans in the comments section congratulated him and his team. One fan emphasized the game's potential for multiplayer settings.

You presented us with a game who reminds us all one of the best parts of playing together. You and the team deserve so much this achievement.



Can't wait to see what you cooking next for us.



Ahhh.

And... FuCk ThE OsCaRs.

Congrats from Brazil. 💚💛💙 — PressXbox #HaloInfinite (@PressX18) December 10, 2021

Why 'It Takes Two' Is the Best Game of 2021

"It Takes Two" is an action-adventure platform game developed by Hazelight Studios. It is a game about a divorced couple who are working on their relationship for the sake of their daughter.

The unique feature about "It Takes Two" is that it does not have a single-player option. It is only playable for two players, either by online or local platform. These two players have to work together to solve all the exciting puzzles of the game.

'It Takes Two' Download Link

Fans who are interested should definitely try out this game. As mentioned in an earlier article, The Game Awards 2021 influenced a lot of retailers to sell several of their games at a discounted price, and one of these listings is "It Takes Two"

At the time of writing, the Microsoft marketplace listed "It Takes Two" at $19.99, which is $20 less than its original price. Players who want the game should buy it immediately because the exclusive discount might be limited to the event, so it can disappear at any moment.

