Polka City NFT Game: Ways to Earn, How One Man Got $100000 in Metaverse Game

Combining the appeal of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFT), developers created a virtual world called Polka City. This also serves as an NFT game where investors can make profit out of digital businesses.

In fact, thanks to a virtual car repair shop and bank, one investor even earned $100,000 in six months!

There have been many talks about the metaverse in these last few months. It is also worth noting that after Facebook rebranded its parent company name to "Meta," the metaverse development accelerated in its progress. The boom in interest urged many developers to create new projects, with one of the notable projects being this Polka City.

Polka City NFT Game: The Metaverse

According to its official website, Polka City is a "3D and AR NFT multichain platform and video game." This implies a complete and digital world set in the metaverse.



Basic functions feature a controllable avatar that can live in Polka City. Here, the investor can buy, sell and trade land. Eventually, they could even create businesses like car wash areas, gas stations, hotels and other investments. It should be emphasized that any earnings made in Polka City could be converted to real cash.

On a much more technical approach, Polka City serves as a digital marketplace for investors. According to Yahoo! Finance, the previously mentioned assets are all NFTs that could be traded between members. However, note that Polka City assets have been traded for more than six months on OpenSea. This trade data reveal a very profitable market, where investors can get up to 1,000 ETH transactions.

How to Earn in Polka City NFT Game

One trader who profited in this virtual world is 37-year-old Robert Doyle. According to Market Insider, the investor almost earned $100,000 in the six months he played Polka City. Doyle earned the profits by overseeing his own car repair shop and bank on the game. He shared that the profit he earned is only a small percentage when compared to future markets.

"I do think this could be a billion-dollar game. So if this game gets to a billion-dollar market cap, the price of the token could be $30, $40, $50, depending on what happens. And these will pay out for quite some time, going forward, because the game hasn't even launched yet," Doyle said, per Insider.

As Doyle mentioned, the game is yet to be launched to the open public. In fact, Polka City is only in its early ownership stages. This implies a huge potential for growth in the real markets, which is also an opportunity for huge earnings for investors.

Doyle said he was fascinated by how much he could earn to pay for mortgages, medical bills, food bills and expenses through NFT trades in Polka City. However, Doyle also emphasized that the game comes with a few risks. He recommended that beginner investors should study the community first before entering the digital industry.

