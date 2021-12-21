iPhone 14 Pro Leak Hints Extra Power With Faster Chip, Performance Boost vs. Regular iPhone 14

According to recent iPhone 14 Pro leaks, the specs of the upcoming Apple device might feature the first-ever A16 chip for a performance boost.

Following the success of the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple fans are now curious about the incoming iPhone 14 Pro. The curiosity is stemmed from the fact that Apple's more expensive Pro lineup often features the best technology available for the smartphone industry.

Although nothing official has been revealed so far about the iPhone 14 Pro, data miners dug the internet for every available leak on the topic.

iPhone 14 Pro Leak: The First Apple A16 Chip

It is worth noting that the most recent Pro lineup, both iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, features the same A15 chip used in Apple's iPhone 13 and 13 mini. Although its performance is "okay," it is hardly the significant boost that most fans expect from a premium lineup.

Nonetheless, iPhone 13 Pro variants all feature a telephoto camera, LiDAR scanner, advanced display technology, and greater storage capacity. It excites fans to think about what kind of upgrades Apple will make in the iPhone 14 Pro. However, based on leaks from Apple's supply chains, the incoming smartphone would definitely bring a bigger boost.

Sources from Screen Rant teased that the smartphone would have two processor variants for iPhone 14. They said this so-called A16 processor would be manufactured by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's (TSMC) N4P node. The A16 chips should ideally have the same number of CPU cores. However, more premium variant might feature extra graphic cores for faster performance.

Other features added by the A16 chip might include 5G dual-band, LPDDR5 memory and better connectivity with WiFi 6E. The sources indicate that these boosts will only be limited to iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 14 Pro Specs and Other Features

Not much information about the iPhone 14 specs has been teased, so it is hard to determine how much memory or space will be available on the lineup. However, there are other rumors that give an intriguing image to the smartphone.

According to ScreenRant, the iPhone 14 lineup might finally ditch its display notch. But, it should be emphasized that the notch contains the infrared technology for TrueDepth camera and Face ID. If the notch is removed, Apple might be forced to find a new authentication method, or would be limited to Touch ID.

A second rumor on the incoming smartphone said the device would finally remove its lightning port. However, instead of a USB-C port, the smartphone might be exclusive to MagSafe charging.

Without the notch and the port, the iPhone 14 lineup might be the first to feature a brand new design. However, because all of these information are strictly rumors right now, readers are advised to take these information with a grain of salt and some level of skepticism.



