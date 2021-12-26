2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Reveals 'Capstone' Trim: Is It the Tundra Luxury Version?

A new 2022 Toyota Tundra leak has been spotted on the internet. This one is a photo of an unreleased premium model geared with luxury equipment and higher trim levels. Experts explained what they know about the so-called 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone.

The leak started from a fan who posted a series of videos on Reddit showcasing the various trims for Toyota Tundra. The video featured a line of vehicles parked outside the Toyota plant in Texas. Notably, a brand-new Tundra with the lettering "Capstone" was spotted on the video.

The leak was later removed from the internet, but a few people saved a screenshot of the information. YouTube channel Pickup Truck Plus SUV Talk analyzed the leak in a quick video.



2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Rumors

Due to the take-down response, fans suspected that this Toyota Tundra Capstone might be an unintentional leak. Although it is hard to determine at this point, the Capstone model might be the long-awaited premium version of the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

The most notable feature for this unreleased vehicle is the chrome trim piece on the length of the doors, which includes the branding "Capstone" stamped on the driver's side. On top of that, this vehicle features a lot of chrome edges from its windows down to the front grille. This definitely contributes to an overall luxury feel on the design.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone Specs

Hotcars believe this could be an incoming premium variant for Tundra. It listed out a few features that stand out from this leak and shared its expectations for the vehicle.

It emphasized the iForce Max emblem on the driver's side of the hood, which implies a hybrid engine under the hood. Unfortunately, it is unknown whether the variant would be a hybrid-only model.

Data miners have yet to find any information regarding the interior design of this car. However, they expect Lexus-quality materials fitted throughout the vehicle's cabin. Overall, this vehicle might have the highest amount of chrome on any 2022 Toyota Tundra vehicle.

Experts also expect the Toyota Tundra Capstone to cost somewhere around $70,000, alongside super-luxury models like GMC 1500 Denali, Ford F-150 Limited and Ram 1500 Limited.

Be warned that experts forecast this vehicle to come with the same spec options seen on the lower trims. This is because the Toyota Tundra Capstone is optimized for city dwellers than adventure enthusiasts.

If this setting is not enough, then fans are advised to opt for Toyota Tundra TRD with its 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged iForce V6 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and rugged-up exterior design.

Note that the information provided is taken from leaks and rumors which are hard to validate. So readers are advised to take these details with a pinch of salt. More information on the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone might be available next year. For now, fans have to settle with a leaked photo of this unreleased model.

