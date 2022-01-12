Antonio Brown NFT: Release Date, Price, Where to Bid for Buccaneers Walkout NFT

Antonio Brown's viral meltdown, during which he suddenly left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stripped and walked out mid-game against the New York Jets, has gained millions of views in these last few days. Now, after making waves in the NFL, it is set to make headlines in the NFT space.

The Anotnio Brown NFT is set to auction soon, and experts predict it could fetch millions of dollars.

Antonio Brown NFT: Buccaneers Exit

Some fans saw this viral video as an opportunity to immortalize an iconic moment in sports history. According to TMZ Sports, the footage of Brown's meltdown at the MetLife Stadium was recently minted as a nonfungible token (NFT).

Antonio Brown has a meltdown at the hand of the #Jets and #BraxtonBerrios pic.twitter.com/RGhSYpyrOu — Miller (@mmmmillah) January 2, 2022

The NFT was made by Viral Heir, who acquired the rights to it and will now auction it on Thursday, 3 PM EST. Considering the value of sports memorabilia, experts set high expectations for this NFT. After all, it is labeled as 1-1, so there will be no other NFT like it.

Fans who want to join in the hype can visit this website for more details.

For reference, the newly released Stephen Curry NFT sold for more than $2.1 million. The memorabilia sold were Curry sketch artworks that commemorate his "2974th" record-breaking 3-point shot.

Since Brown's viral video gained more than 11 million views, Maxim reported that the NFT will sell somewhere between $1 million to $1.5 million. Unfortunately, fans have to wait a little longer to validate this price.

Read Also: The Sandbox Land Mega Sale: Date, Price, Requirements, How to Buy Metaverse Land

Antonio Brown's Shocking Exit Goes Viral

Antonio Brown made the most out of his sudden departure. According to Marca, the wide receiver--who was cut by the Buccaneers after the controversy--was spotted spending his time in a New York City strip club.

Brown eventually attended a podcast episode to address the concerns that his fans might have after his shocking scene. According to Maxim, Brown said, "Of course I'm planning on playing football next season. You see what I've been able to do on a hurt ankle? It's been four years since I've been able to be in this situation where I could be in good health and a good team that really has my back."

Antonio Brown went on Full Send Podcast (premiering now on YouTube) and was asked about what happened with his teammates after BA told him to “Get the F out.”



Says guys like Evans and OJ Howard were trying to appeal to him.



Also addresses Bruce Arians “We’re not testing” text. pic.twitter.com/52BAH77WSo — CHRIS TORELLO (@TorelloSports) January 7, 2022

Although Brown said he would be coming back, he also emphasized he needs some time to fix his ankle first. To recall, the reason why he walked out of the Buccaneers was because of Bruce Arians' insistence to play him despite his concerns about his ankle.

It is undetermined how long this recovery period could last.

In the interim, Brown released a new rap song called the "Pit Not The Place," which seemed to be linked with his sudden departure with Buccaneers. Fans hope Brown will provide more updates on his plans in the coming days.



Related Article: NFT Airdrops 2022: GamerCoin, Sologenic and 6 More NFT Airdrops You Should Get Now Before It Ends This January 2022