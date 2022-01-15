Where to Buy PS5 Restocks This January 2022? PlayStation 5 in UK Argos Coming Soon, Other US Restock Updates

PS5 restocks have been dropping everywhere in these last few days. Walmart and Antonline both sold new stocks earlier this week. Now, data miners suggest a few more gaming consoles might drop on smaller and non-traditional retailers on January 25.

Many fans have struggled to get their hands on the Sony PlayStation 5, which is usually out of stock in major retailers. Also, note that the gaming console had a massive sale last Christmas season, which led many to believe there might be a shortage of PS5 restock units this month.

Contrary to expectations, a number of high-profile drops happened in these last few weeks! Newsweek shared the latest PS5 restock information for major retailers.

PS5 Restocks 2022: PlayStation 5 Availability

Amazon is notably one of the few retailers that adhere to monthly restock patterns. Unfortunately, since it sold most of its stocks in December, its next supplies are expected to arrive at the end of January at the earliest.

GameStop just held a PS5 sale on Friday. Unfortunately for fans, it was an exclusive in-store event. This means interested customers had to travel to the participating stores physically. Customers also had to be registered to GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro services. It is undetermined whether all stocks have sold out.

Unlike most retailers, Newegg placed its PS5 stocks in a lottery system, which all sold out on Thursday. Newegg has yet to put up the item back on sale. Interested fans who want to try their luck in the lottery should be warned that Newegg sells its PS5 in bundles. This listing sometimes costs up to $1,000.

According to Newsweek, Target has a unique system that coordinates restocks on a store-by-store basis. This means drops are not synchronized nationwide, and PS5 consoles might be scattered in different regions. Fans who want to buy on Target can head over to their official website and browse for PS5 availably. However, customers should be mindful of the ZIP code linked to the PS5 sale.

Walmart just had a big restock on Thursday, where it sold a few PS5 bundles online. However, there were a few caveats to the sale. First, the sale was exclusive to Walmart Plus members, who are subscribed to the retailer for an annual fee of $98. At the time of writing, all stocks have already sold out.

PS5 Restocks: Incoming Sales in January

Residents in the UK might have better luck buying the PS5 later this month. This is because the reliable stock checker PS5 Stock UK recently tweeted an incoming sale on Argos between January 25 to 28. The sale will start at 8 AM GMT, with both the PS5 Disc Edition and Digital Edition available.

Exclusive: PlayStation 5 Restock Prediction For Argos



Argos

25th-28th January

8am GMT

Disc & Digital Editions

Click & Collect



🔗 PS5: https://t.co/jZeF9sZzRJ

🔗 PS5 Digital: https://t.co/DbFpunGMMc#PS5 #ad pic.twitter.com/0gtlj6Ad2s — PS5 Stock UK (@PS5StockAlertUK) January 14, 2022

According to Metro, other retailers like BT and EE might also have a few stocks on hand. However, stocks might not go on sale until February at the earliest. Fans are recommended to watch out for more PS5 updates, which will definitely drop later this month.



