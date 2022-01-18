'GTA 6' Release Date Confirmed? New Leak Hints 2024 Launch!

Fans and experts are predicting a new "GTA 6" release date! Taken from Take-Two internal leaks and financial reports, people are guessing the game might be released between April 2023 to March 2024.

GTA fans have a long history of waiting over Rockstar Games' flagship series. Between "GTA IV" and "GTA V," fans had to wait over five years. Now they have waited a decade with no official news regarding "GTA VI."

This is why "GTA 6" leaks and rumors have become a critical source of information for fans.

'GTA 6' Rumors: Zynga Acquisition

Data miners recently discovered a suspicious memo from Take-Two regarding its acquisition of the mobile game company Zynga.

The memo said that Take-Two Interactive brought Zynga in a $12.7 billion deal as part of their "Strategic Rationale and Stockholder Value Creation," which is " expected to deliver a 14% compound annual growth rate... over the three-year period from Take-Two's Fiscal Years 2021 through 2024," per PC gamer.

Many experts broke down the statement and tried to interpret its message. The Axios Gaming newsletter writer Stephen Totilio tweeted that "there are only a handful of titles that can... provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance. We believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24."

"there are only a handful of titles that can...provide management with the confidence to put out such a strong guidance; we believe there is at least one Rockstar IP set to be released by FY24" — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) January 11, 2022

Simply put, a lot of people believe that the Take-Two prediction to reach an annual net revenue growth of 14 percent can only be achieved by a handful of games, and one of them is the highly anticipated "GTA 6."

GTA 6 Release Date: 2023 or 2024?

Optocrypto sources further elaborated this exciting leak. Doug Creutz, a Cowen analyst, pointed out that "GTA 6" might launch in the fiscal year between April 2023 to March 2024. The information coincides with previous leaks on the game's postponed date from 2023.

Keep in mind that this information is taken from leaks and rumors, so readers should take it with a pinch of salt. Details are subject to change until Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive make their official announcement regarding the game.

Is 'Resident Evil Outrage' Real?

On a different topic, gamers might also be interested in the new leaks about Capcom's incoming games. As reported earlier, Capcom might have canceled their 2022 "Resident Evil Outrage" game in favor of working on their "Resident Evil Revelations 3."

Data miners said that "Resident Evil Outrage" was supposed to be a multiplayer, multiplatform game for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. However, the leakers emphasized that "Resident Evil Outrage" was never related to the franchise's Revelation series.

Instead, the real project called "Resident Evil Revelations 3" is also codenamed as "Resident Evil Switch." The game might feature Rebecca Chambers, a survivor from the original "Resident Evil" storyline.

Be warned that these are games in development, so a few changes might still be applied between these rumors and the official release.



