Delete 'Christmas Sticker' Joker App Now: 3 Steps to Remove Malware

A new alert is being issued to all Android users who like downloading apps. They should be careful of the Joker malware, which is a malicious program that can steal personal information and force extra charges on an infected device.

For most Android users, downloading apps from the Google Play Store is a safe and secure method. This is because of its built-in Play Protect system that keeps track of harmful programs.

Unfortunately for Android users, the infamous Joker malware has proven time and again that it can evade the Google Play Store antivirus. The malware was recently spotted in the Android app "Christmas Stickers."

Christmas Sticker: A Joker App

According to earlier reports, the Joker malware has deceived more than 500,000 Android users up to date. It was initially spotted in an app called Color Message.

This malicious malware also hid inside apps like: Beauty Camera Phone Editor, Battery Charging Animation Wallpaper and Multi-Language Keyboard, OneSuper Launcher, Simple Blood Suga and Colorful Wallpaper.

More recently, malware analyst Tatyana Shishkova identified the Joker code on the app Christmas Stickers. There were, unfortunately, more than 1,000 installations of the app since December 21, 2021.

Joker Malware: Android Issues

Once installed, the Joker app activates malware that is difficult to detect and contain. It sometimes disguises itself as a legitimate app icon, which fools most mobile security.

Joker malware starts its attack by gaining access and permission over the infected device. This lets it install a few more viruses which help it run its programs smoothly.

Afterward, Joker malware manipulates the device's SMS functions to subscribe to unwanted premium services. This forces victims to pay a significant bill to their communications provider.

Lastly, the Joker malware tries to mine all available credentials on the device, like the user's account and passwords. Be warned that information like this is often sold on the dark web for scam and phishing purposes.

3 Steps How to Remove Joker Malware

According to HT Tech, victims who have downloaded the Joker apps are advised to uninstall them immediately. They can do this by following these steps:

Go to smartphone "Settings" Open the "Apps" Search for the Joker apps and click on "Uninstall"

When deleting the Joker apps, users should check over their "Permissions." Be extra cautious when it lists permissions over "Contacts" and "Messages," which might indicate a subscription service. If this happens, users should review their bills and watch out for suspicious transactions they do not remember making.

Victims are also advised to stop these payments immediately. They can do this by contacting their service provider and explaining the situation.

Overall, Android users are recommended to be careful when installing any app, even from Google Play Store. They should double-check the permissions granted whenever it is installed. Users should also download only from trusted sources and developers they recognize.



