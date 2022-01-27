'League of Legends' 12.3 Leaked Patch Notes: Will Chemtech Drake Be Back?

Less than a week since "League of Legend's" last patch, developers are already preparing for meta changes.

Early leaks for the upcoming patch "League of Legends" 12.3 were spotted on the internet, along with an explanation for the Chemtech Drake's sudden disappearance.

Note that multiple events are happening right now in-game. They are currently celebrating Lunar Revel together with ARURF game mode.

With so many champions in active rotation, developers are busy balancing the game.

'League of Legends' 12.3 Patch Notes: Character Nerfs and Buffs

The early leak came from one of "League of Legends" game designers.

Twitter user RiotPhlox posted an image with a notice "there'll be a QGT on this later in the week, but the short of the fighter changes is that we're aiming to shift light fighters toward lower-durability itemization."

12.3 with content! -Pyke +Akshan +Brand



There'll be a QGT on this later in the week, but the short of the fighter changes is that we're aiming to shift light fighters toward lower-durability itemization. We'll be watching the fallout closely, it's 100% a disruptive change.



Altchar recorded all the champion buffs and nerfs for this patch. They outlined the changes as follows:

Brand - Passive: mana refund occurs if the spell kills the target

Lillia - Sleep duration increased from 1.5-2.5 to 2-2.5 seconds

Quinn - W attack speed increased from 20-60 to 28-60 percent. R damage increased from 40 to 70 percent of the total AD

Akshan - Passive single shot movement speed decreased from 35-75 to 20-75

Caitlyn - AD growth decreased from 3.8 to 3.4 per level. Q secondary damage decreased from 60 to 50 percent

Corki - First package spawn time increased from 8 to 10 minutes, Package respawn time increased from 4 to 5 minutes

LeBlanc - W damage decreased from 75-235 to 75-215

Senna - Soul drop rate on minion kill decreased from 10 to 2.7 percent

Twisted Fate - Q damage decreased from 60-240 (+0.65 AP) to 60-220 (+0.70 AP)

Zeri - R no longer gains stacks from Hurricane

Note that the "League of Legends" Patch 12.3 is expected to drop sometime on Feb. 3.

Riot Server Status: Is Chemtech Drake Coming Back?

Since its official release, the Chemtech Dragon received nothing but nerfs with each passing patch.

"LoL" players complained that its 6% bonus damage multiplier and resurrection buff was too OP (overpowered) in the game.

For reference, here is a Chemtech Soul Sion. This champion managed to resurrect five times in one match!



On Monday, "League of Legends" tweeted that "we heard your feedback, and we're disabling the Chemtech Drake."

At the time of writing, the dragon has been removed from the game.

However, developers did not explain whether they plan to bring back the dragon or delete it permanently. For now, fans have to wait for more updates, which might drop sometime this month.

We heard your feedback and we're disabling the Chemtech Drake 👀



How to Watch 'LoL' Arcane Netflix

On a different topic, "League of Legends" gamers are recommended to try the "Arcane" Netflix series.

This is a highly anticipated show that talks about the background stories of "LoL" champions.

However, even people who do not have prior knowledge of the game can enjoy the show. Full details on how to watch this series are available in this article.

