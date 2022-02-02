15 New Garena 'Free Fire' Redeem Codes for February, Elite-Pass Papyrus Rebel Teased

Garena "Free Fire" is giving away 15 free redeem codes for February!

Developers also teased a new batch of cosmetics, skins, and items on the Elite Pass Papyrus Rebel.

For reference, "Free Fire" is the Garena version of the classic battle-royale "PUBG." However, this game is rapidly growing its own niche and player base, and is downloaded by more than 500 million on app stores.

'Free Fire' February Redeem Codes

Fans will be happy to know that Garena extended the Chinese New Year celebration over to "Free Fire."

According to IGN, Garena gave away 15 codes on Wednesday, Feb. 2.

YHGJ-IOR5-I6UJ H7B8-V9FR-T3HR FD8Y-X654-AQE2 DF3G-4HRT-JUI8 FSDR-X4AE-QD2V 3B4R-TYG6-V5TD GEN5-6I79-8U7J K8PI-0KMB-VUDY TEGF-V5B6-JYI3 H876-V54R-SE9D 3FV4-B5NT-YKHO NI8B-U76Y-FTD5 E8F4-V5BT-NYUJ KI2B-U7VY-6FD6 T5SE-RFGB-TYUJ

To redeem these codes, log in to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Copy and paste the code on the text box, but remember to input only one code at a time. Then, click on "Confirm."

A pop-up should show up asking for a confirmation. Click on "OK." The rewards should automatically be credited to the account.

IGN said some of the codes might include new items, gold, diamonds, and even skins, so players should definitely redeem them before it's too late.

Note that the codes will only be available for Wednesday until midnight.

Afterward, all the codes are expected to expire.

Garena 'Free Fire' Elite Pass: Papyrus Rebel

Aside from the new codes, players can also look forward to exclusive item drops this month.

This is because of the newest Elite Pass called Papyrus Rebel. Note that the Elite Pass will only be available until Feb. 28.

According to Zeebusiness, the new cosmetics is described as "just like origami, your skills get better with each fold.

Experience the metamorphosis in the newest Elite Pass - Papyrus Rebel. Head to the game now, get your Elite Pass, and rack up those amazing rewards!"

The Elite Pass is expected to offer new outfits, skins, and in-game resources for players to choose from.

'King of Fighters XV' DLC Characters: Rock and Geese Howard

On a different topic, gamers might also be interested in "The King of Fighters."

This game will debut on Feb. 17 and will bring back a bunch of fan-favorite characters as DLC.

Earlier this week, developers already teased two teams coming in March and May. Note that each team will feature three characters on its content.

The first DLC dropping in March is Team Garou with Rock Howard, Gato, and B. Jenet. The second DLC coming in May is Team South Town, which features Geese Howard, Billy Kane, and Ryuji Yamazaki.

Two more teams are expected to drop in summer and fall. Unfortunately, not many details were revealed for the others.

"The King of Fighters 15" will be available on Epic Games Store, Steam, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.



