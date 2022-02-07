'It Takes Two': The Game Awards Game of the Year 2021 Sells 5 Million Copies

The Games Award 2021 champion is proving its dominance through market sales. "It Takes Two" records over 5 million sales in less than a year after its release!

Hazelight Studios recently tweeted its amazing sales on its social media page. The team emphasized having over "5 million copies of It Takes Two sold." The team also said they are "absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game."

5… that’s FIVE million copies of #ItTakesTwo ￼sold! 😳💥🥳



Our team is absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game! 😍 — Hazelight Studios (@HazelightGames) February 4, 2022

For reference, their sales in October 2021 were approximately 3 million copies. This implies a massive 2 million sale in less than four months!

Bestselling Games: 'It Takes Two' Reviews

PCgamer noted that the Oscar-hating game director Joseph Fares teased an incoming movie adaptation. According to sources, it might be a major topic for bidding wars among Hollywood studios. Unfortunately, the official details of this project is yet to be announced.

Fans from Twitter showed their support for the game by commenting on the announcement of its sales report. One fan showed a cosplay photo for the game.

Another fan shared photos of their favorite scenes in "It Takes Two."

my boyfriend and i loved this game so much!! can’t wait to see what you’re releasing next 🥰 pic.twitter.com/XuqSQX4oid — em ⁷ ♡ (@pIutopjm) February 4, 2022

Twitter user Game Tales noted that if the game sold 5 million copies, this implies there should be over 10 million players in-game!

5 Million copies... So we have 10 million players... Maybe more. pic.twitter.com/8G4Zwqvylb — Game Tales (@MuriloBiasi) February 4, 2022

Notably, a lot of couples enjoyed the game.

Me and my boyfriend enjoyed the game so much up until the elephant scene. It ruined the game for us. I can’t stop crying and we can’t play it anymore. It’s the worst scene I’ve ever seen in a video game. We can’t empathize sadists. — иванова я (@nevertheless_69) February 4, 2022

One fan speculated that "It Takes Two" got its popularity from its unique co-op structure.

You're one of very few studios who still maintain local co-op (couch co-op) on top of online co-op which maximize the console experience. #ItTakesTwo is the perfect example.



Never stop making local co-op games like this. It gave us long lasting butterfly feelings. — Malakado ✪ (@malakaddo) February 4, 2022

Another fan shared that he had fun playing the game with his wife.

best game ever I played together with my wife🥳 pic.twitter.com/ok0pNudEUC — Skult (@Skult0703) February 4, 2022



Twitter user Halojunck pointed out this is a well deserved achievement.

Deserved! One of the best and most creative platformers in the past years. It's crazy how many game mechanics and environments you can squeeze into one game. 🎉🎊 — 🅵🆄🅽🅺 𝕙𝕒𝕝𝕠𝕁𝕌𝕟ℂ𝕂 (@haloJUnCK) February 4, 2022



Game of The Year 2021: Should You Play 'It Takes Two'

As previously mentioned, "It Takes Two" is the grand winner for The Game Award 2021. This is an action-adventure platform game about a divorced couple who are trying to fix their relationship for the sake of their daughter.



What makes this game especially unique is its two-player gameplay. Be warned that this does not have a single-player option, so players have to play with another person or search for a partner online. The pair will work together to solve the puzzles in the game.

Aside from the unique puzzles, "It Takes Two" features a compelling storyline. Many fans pointed out that the game properly promotes teamwork in both lore and gameplay. "It Takes Two" is currently on sale at $19.99 at the Microsoft marketplace, so interested fans can buy it right now.

