Czarina Grace Games

'It Takes Two': The Game Awards Game of the Year 2021 Sells 5 Million Copies

'It Takes Two': The Game Awards Game of the Year 2021 Sells 5 Million Copies
'It Takes Two' is an action-adventure platform game about a divorced couple who are trying to fix their relationship for the sake of their daughter. Photo : ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The Games Award 2021 champion is proving its dominance through market sales. "It Takes Two" records over 5 million sales in less than a year after its release!

Hazelight Studios recently tweeted its amazing sales on its social media page. The team emphasized having over "5 million copies of It Takes Two sold." The team also said they are "absolutely stunned just thinking about how many players have now enjoyed our game."

For reference, their sales in October 2021 were approximately 3 million copies. This implies a massive 2 million sale in less than four months!

Bestselling Games: 'It Takes Two' Reviews

PCgamer noted that the Oscar-hating game director Joseph Fares teased an incoming movie adaptation. According to sources, it might be a major topic for bidding wars among Hollywood studios. Unfortunately, the official details of this project is yet to be announced.

Fans from Twitter showed their support for the game by commenting on the announcement of its sales report. One fan showed a cosplay photo for the game.

Another fan shared photos of their favorite scenes in "It Takes Two."

Twitter user Game Tales noted that if the game sold 5 million copies, this implies there should be over 10 million players in-game!


Notably, a lot of couples enjoyed the game.

One fan speculated that "It Takes Two" got its popularity from its unique co-op structure.

Another fan shared that he had fun playing the game with his wife.


Twitter user Halojunck pointed out this is a well deserved achievement.

 
Read Also: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Now Available in Fortnite, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Might Come Soon

Game of The Year 2021: Should You Play 'It Takes Two'

As previously mentioned, "It Takes Two" is the grand winner for The Game Award 2021. This is an action-adventure platform game about a divorced couple who are trying to fix their relationship for the sake of their daughter.

What makes this game especially unique is its two-player gameplay. Be warned that this does not have a single-player option, so players have to play with another person or search for a partner online. The pair will work together to solve the puzzles in the game.

Aside from the unique puzzles, "It Takes Two" features a compelling storyline. Many fans pointed out that the game properly promotes teamwork in both lore and gameplay. "It Takes Two" is currently on sale at $19.99 at the Microsoft marketplace, so interested fans can buy it right now.

Related Article: From Mojang To Microsoft: Players Required To Migrate 'Minecraft' Accounts Until March 10; Here's How

© 2022 iTech Post All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Tags It Takes Two game of the year 2021 It takes two sales Bestselling Games How to Buy It Takes Two

Trending News

Adertisement

More from iTechPost