Nintendo's Sound Clock Alarmo Does More Than Just Tell Time; Features Advanced Sleep, Bed Activity Tracker

Nintendo's Sound Clock Alarmo is marking the company's foray into smart home experiences, strategically focusing on aiding users sleep better, and of course, wake up the next day feeling refreshed. This new smart alarm clock is making waves online as it can also track sleep patterns and bed activity happening while users are unconscious.

Nintendo's latest smart alarm clock does not need users to rely on wearables to track their sleep as it functions as a bedside technology, using sensors to determine their activity when lying to rest.

Nintendo Sound Clock Alarm Tracks Sleep, Bed Activity

Nintendo introduced its interactive smart alarm called the Sound Clock Alarmo, delivering a new at-home device that brings the Japanese company's renowned franchises within reach. This intuitive smart home device is offering users a way to wake up creatively, featuring iconic characters from its franchises.

However, Nintendo shared that Sound Clock Alarmo is more than just a smart clock device, as it can also offer wellness features with its sleep tracker that can monitor users' bed activity and patterns.

Alarmo features a motion sensor using millimeter-wave patterns that can keeps tabs on one's sleep, with the smart device also keeping Records, which can be reviewed later to learn more about one's slumber activities.

Nintendo Brings Customizable Face for Alarmo Clock

Nintendo puts its iconic games front and center for Alarmo, featuring "Super Mario Odyssey," "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," "Splatoon 3" and "Ring Fit Adventure" as the customizable themes for one's alarm. More themes based on Nintendo games are coming for free in the future.

The Verge revealed that Alarmo has a grueling setup process out of the box, particularly with its motion sensor that users need to calibrate and set specific gestures for its controls. Moreover, users need to input sleep information to get started as this process cannot be skipped and takes a chunk of one's time to finish.

Nintendo's Sound Clock Alarmo is available for $99 and exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online members only until January 2025.

Nintendo's Offers for All

The Japanese technology giant has a product for all, delivering unique experiences and features that are exclusive to Nintendo devices only. Its latest console is the Switch, but Nintendo is now rumored to be planning a successor to the highly successful hybrid gaming device dubbed the Switch 2, possibly coming out next year.

Nintendo has not shied away from bringing new experiences to its fans with the many games available from the company, and it also explored other novelties for all. The Nintendo Store offers a variety of exclusive merchandise to bring its renowned franchises to the world, ranging from Switch software to retro game controllers.

The smart home is also starting to get traction in the current technology industry, and Nintendo is now joining the companies that offer these kinds of devices, centering more on health and wellness. The Sound Clock Alarmo is Nintendo's way of bringing its franchises closer to more consumers, who may be in need of a fancy alarm clock that does more than just remind them of the time.