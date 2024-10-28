Apple's New Magic Mouse Becomes Meme Subject for Still Having USB-C Charging at the Bottom

Apple is now the subject of memes because of its latest release of the Magic Mouse, which finally got its USB-C version after long using the Lightning ports. However, the new version quickly became a letdown after consumers noticed that its charging port remains at the bottom of the mouse. This specific problem has been the subject of complaint since the last versions, which offered rechargeable built-in batteries, as Apple opted to stick with the design for so long.

Many users are complaining about why Apple decided to put the charging port below the device, and they have a hilarious way of coping with their frustrations against the company by making the latest device the laughingstock of the internet.

Apple's USB-C Magic Mouse Is Subjected to Memes

The latest Magic Mouse from Apple is here, and it offers a massive upgrade as it no longer uses the Lightning charging standard, particularly as the shift to USB-C lives on in Apple's developments. However, because of this same reason, Apple met backlash and an onslaught of memes, which had users expressing their frustration in funny and relatable images about this specific feature.

Apparently, many expected that Apple would finally notice the need for the Magic Mouse to have its charging port on top or on the side of the device, especially since many users prefer to use it while charging.

It has its disadvantages, particularly when one is in the middle of a task or important work, then the Magic Mouse suddenly runs out of power, and users are left without anything to use, especially when they are on the iMac or Mac mini that requires these peripherals.

Why Did Apple Not Move the USB-C Charging Port?

Because of this design issue against Apple, many users opted to create homemade adapters or 3D-printed ones to alleviate the need to set the Magic Mouse aside while charging.

That being said, 9to5Mac revealed that Apple designed the Magic Mouse this way to stop users from using the peripheral while charging, as it only takes several minutes to complete. Additionally, Apple made it so that it turns off when connected to charging.

Apple and Its Latest Developments

Apple teased its "new era" of experiences coming this October, and despite nearing its end, the Cupertino tech giant fulfilled its promise by sharing that announcement about the upcoming Mac revamp. The latest focus by Apple is with the announcements it will make regarding the Mac computers that are getting an upgrade this week, ushering in the M4 processor to power the experiences.

While not all are immediately available, there are some devices that will no longer need the set release dates from Apple to deliver the latest technology, with the likes of the USB-C Magic Mouse already up for grabs. Apple does not usually bring changes to the likes of the Magic Mouse and other peripherals, but when it does, they offer more practical features and experiences to users.

However, this cannot be said about the latest Magic Mouse, as Apple failed to secure one thing despite offering significant upgrades and capabilities for its newest computers to enjoy. While reports claimed that Apple meant for this USB-C port's location underneath the body, users are not on board with this, particularly as it cannot be charged while being used, and it would be a hassle for those who face low battery issues in between tasks.