Amazon Prime Video to Offer Multiview Streaming Feature Like YouTube TV, Peacock and MORE

There may be a big change coming to Amazon's Prime Video streaming service as traces of a "multiview" feature were uncovered in its app. The feature is reportedly coming to deliver a tiled experience that offers more than one way to watch content. However, the latest discovery has limited information about Amazon's plans to deliver the multiview feature, especially if it will focus exclusively on sports in its first availability.

One of the most famous platforms to introduce multiview is YouTube TV, as it allows users to watch more than one stream of live games on their TV or mobile devices, initially dedicated to its exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket partnership.

Amazon Prime Video Will Soon Offer Multiview

Android Authority's recent APK code teardown of Prime Video's latest version (3.0.389) revealed that the company is cooking something up for sports fans, and it is a multiview feature. Codes from the app unveiled the "multiview" strings which point to the feature that is coming soon for all to enjoy, and it will go beyond expectations to allow users to set up the content.

First off, Amazon is developing this feature meant for mobile devices in its debut, but it was revealed that the company will also add several disclaimers to it, saying that features like pausing, rewinding, or skipping would not be available.

That being said, other strings point to the feature's expansion across the mobile streaming experience to TVs, with the report suggesting that Amazon will also take the experience to larger screens.

Like YouTube TV's Multiview? Prime Video Is Upgrading

For now, details about Amazon Prime Video's multiview feature remain unclear as not much was revealed by the app's codes, especially about more intuitive experiences

To start, it remains unknown how many screens or tiles Amazon is planning to add to Prime Video if it gets the multiview feature, as there could be two or four screens playing simultaneously, as what others have offered. Moreover, it is unclear if it will be exclusive to sporting streams or if it will support movies and shows as well.

The Multiview Experience on Streaming Platforms

YouTube TV is not the pioneer of multiview streaming experience as it has long been offered on specific television sets and platforms before, but they have certainly revamped the experience to expand more of its sports focus. That being said, the company's introduction of this to the YouTube TV platform was warmly received by fans as it allowed them to watch different content simultaneously, without having to switch in between.

Google's renowned efforts for its sports streaming experience brought back the multiview's popularity in streaming as itallowed users to keep tabs on their preferred games to watch, making it available for TV and mobile devices. It was then picked up by other platforms like Peacock, Apple TV, FuboTV, ESPN and more, offering either a tiled view of games or picture-in-picture on top of the main content.

The multiview feature has proven to be an essential experience for sports fans, especially since multiple games in different leagues play simultaneously at certain times and the need to witness or keep track of them is a must for many people. Amazon's Prime Video is setting up to be the next streaming platform to offer multiview to users, and it is speculated that it will first be available for its sports offers.