Apple Cellular Mac: Will This Make the iPad Obsolete and Useless?

Apple is reportedly developing its own 5G modem, a move that could change the trajectory of the company's device lineup, including iPhones and Macs. The self-made modem is expected to replace Qualcomm's technology, reducing Apple's reliance on third-party suppliers. This development is anticipated to be integrated into the iPhone 17 Air next year, with broader deployment in future iPhone models. Additionally, speculation suggests that Apple could bring the 5G modem to its Mac computers, marking the first time the company would offer a cellular Mac.

Self-Made 5G Modem for iPhone and Mac

Many analysts and industry insiders speculate that Apple is developing its own 5G modem, a move that would allow the company to provide its iPhone lineup with a self-designed component capable of connecting to cellular networks. This technology is rumored to debut in 2026 with the iPhone 18 series, potentially marking a major overhaul for the device and ending Apple's reliance on Qualcomm, similar to its transition with the M-series chips when it parted ways with Intel.

However, the 5G modem is not expected to be exclusive to the iPhone and iPad lines. Reports indicate that Apple plans to extend the technology to its Mac lineup, representing a significant shift for the company. While Apple has never released a cellular Mac, sources suggest that the new modem could make the Mac a self-sustaining device with direct cellular connectivity.

Though rumors point to a 2026 launch for Apple's 5G modem, some reports suggest that the technology could debut sooner. The iPhone 17 Air, expected to be the thinnest iPhone yet, is rumored to be the first device to feature the new modem, which would address the size limitations associated with integrating cellular technology into compact devices.

Could Cellular Macs Replace iPads?

The arrival of cellular Macs has sparked debates about the potential impact on other Apple devices, particularly the iPad. Currently, the iPad's Cellular + Wi-Fi variant is seen as a powerful device for remote work, but a cellular Mac could offer similar capabilities with the added benefits of a full desktop experience. While Apple has emphasized that the iPad and Mac serve complementary roles, some believe that the new cellular Macs could threaten the iPad's dominance in certain markets.

Apple's Strategy to End Qualcomm Dependency

Apple's decision to develop its own 5G modem — rumored to be codenamed "Centauri" — is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on Qualcomm, similar to the transition from Intel processors to Apple's M-series chips. Analysts suggest that Apple could debut the modem in the iPhone SE 4th generation, which is expected to launch next year. If successful, Apple's 5G modem could be a game changer for both mobile devices and Macs, providing the company with greater control over its hardware and software ecosystem.

While much about Apple's 5G modem remains speculative, the potential for a cellular Mac — alongside the debut of Apple's self-designed modem in the iPhone — could signal a significant shift in the company's product offerings in the coming years.