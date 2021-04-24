2022 Toyota Tundra Leak Shows Powerful Towing Capacity—360-Degree Camera, Towing Mirrors Hyped

The hype for Toyota Tundra continues as the internet gets more leaks on the car.

In the latest leaked photos, the 2022 Toyota Tundra showed its powerful towing performance. A few rumors also reveal that it could be equipped with a 360-degree camera.

TFLTruck got their hands on some snapped images on the 2022 Toyota Tundra in Morgantown, West Virginia. These images were captured by a local resident named Jonathan Hynes. Multiple images include a close-up of its new designs and towing capacity.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra in the image is the variation of a short-bed model. Previous leaks have mentioned that the 2022 Toyota Tundra might come in two variants with the short 5.5ft bed and the long 6.5ft bed variant.

2022 Toyota Tundra Towing Capacity

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is spotted beside an 8x20ft trailer estimated to weigh about 10,000lbs with ballast. The truck is equipped with a heavy-duty hitch that gives it better weight-distribution attachment. The whole package is mounted on 6-lug hubs. Toyota Tundra is generally marketed for its maximum towing and payload capabilities, which only improves as the new models come by.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is expected to have a towing capacity between 11,000-13,000lbs.

This is excellent news for people opting for tiny houses or moving houses. The 2022 Toyota Tundra could provide comfort and utility to do the owner's heavy lifting. It also shows promise for its potential in outdoor adventures and its weight capacity performance.

2022 Toyota Tundra Specs, 360-Degree Camera and More

A close-up image and professional analysis show that the 2022 Toyota Tundra might be equipped with a 360-degree camera system. This is an exciting new feature to be added to the car. Traditionally, 360-degree cameras are equipped to help drivers in the city accurately park their cars in tight, narrow spaces.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra will surely maximize a 360-degree camera performance in the outdoor setting, bringing in new levels of efficiency when driving for an adventure.

The 2022 Toyota Tundra is also spotted to have large vertical towing mirrors. With the car showing fantastic potential for its towing capacity, the company must have decided to equip it with towing mirrors to work around the driver's blind spot. The towing mirror will give the diver a better view with the entire length of an equipped trailer fitting inside these mirrors.

The images also show a possible heads-up display and large sliding rear windows in its design.

These images are only leaked photos, and the analysis made are just speculations of the current features equipped in the spotted prototype. Readers need to take this news with a grain of salt because some of the 2022 Toyota Tundra specs and features might be subjected to change. It is possible that Toyota will continue to add unique new upgrades and produce an entirely different car by the time of its official release.



