Xbox Series X Restock Walmart, Target and Newegg: Latest Update on Where to Buy Microsoft Console

Grab your wallets now and head online because Xbox Series X is currently in stock! This could be your lucky chance to buy the new Microsoft flagship console at its retail price.

Since its official launching in November last year, buying the Xbox Series X console is a desperate struggle. For around $500, you get 4k video graphics, 120Hz refresh rates, 3.8GHz AMD Zen 2-based processor, 12-teraflop AMD RDNA 2 GPU, 16 GB memory, and 1 TB NVMe SSD. Unfortunately, such high-gaming specs are also high in demand on the market. Although Microsoft has consistently supplied new stocks, the next-generation console sells out from retailers in a matter of minutes.

Earlier this week, the PS5 restock schedules for May and June have been posted. Gamers are on the lookout on specific dates to get their chance on buying Sony's flagship console. Microsoft, on the other hand, has not leaked their delivery date. However, stocks came in earlier this week. At the time of writing, some retailers still have the Xbox Series X available in their stores.

Xbox Series X Restock Latest Update

BestBuy: Sold Out - Unfortunately, BestBuy and its resellers are sold out on stocks. However, they still have the Xbox Series S on hand.

Newegg: In Stock - There is some stock on the Xbox Series X sold by resellers. Unfortunately, the console has a big mark-up price, around $950 to $970.

Target: Sold Out - Newsweek reported that both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S were available a few hours ago. However, only Xbox Series S remains in stock. Note that Target has a one order per customer policy to avoid bulk buying resellers, so bookmarking this shop might be your best chance to buy the Microsoft console.

Walmart: In Stock - Both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are currently available in the shop. However, both have a mark-up price nearly twice their retail price. The bundle package includes an All Access subscription upon purchase.

Read Also: Microsoft Store Xbox Series X Restock Gone Wrong: Netizens Blame Scalpers Again!

Pro Tips to Increase Your Chances of Buying

If you are not buying the bundles available today, mainly because it is a lot more expensive than the console's retail price, don't lose your hope yet! It's better to try your luck out on another day.

Buying the Microsoft console is hard, but it is not impossible. You just need to increase your chances of success every time you attempt to purchase online. When stocks come in, open the online stores on all your available devices. Order on your smartphone, PC, and even your smart TV if it's running a browser. Consider each device a lottery ticket that helps increase your chances of buying.

Also, follow online trackers that can give you real-time updates on Xbox Series X Restock news. Follow the Twitter account @mattswider for some of the best news updates for Xbox Series X and PS5 console availability notifications.



Related Article: Xbox Series X, Series S and PC Get 4 New Games: 'NieR Automata,' 'Star Wars' Added to Game Pass!