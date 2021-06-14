Google App Bug Report: New Error Leads to Blank Page, 2 Easy Ways to Fix It

A Google app bug has been spotted recently, and this one leads to a blank page whenever you try to search in the Google search engine. The bug seems to affect smartphones indiscriminately, especially Google Pixel, Samsung and OnePlus. Fortunately, there are quick fixes available for the problem.

If you're currently experiencing problems with the Google app, then you are not alone. Reports keep coming in of Google app errors in these last few days. The error happens frequently and widespread among many other smartphone users, regardless of brand.

Google App Bug Report

Twitter user @ArtemR provided a few screenshots of the reported Google bug. When searching on Google's Search Engine, the post quoted that the Google app does not load its search results, even with a perfectly good connection. Instead, it only shows a blank page.

This bug with the @Google app that randomly doesn't load any results, even on a perfectly good connection, and just shows a blank page, is so annoying.



— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 12, 2021

Aside from smartphones, the bug is spotted on other Google platforms. The same problem happens to some searches on Google Chrome on the desktop computer. Unfortunately, Google and developers have not acknowledged the issue. No patch updates or fixes for the bug are provided.

Android Police recommended that you work around the issue by trying two different fixes.

2 Easy Ways to Fix Google App Big

There are two ways you can work around the bug to continue your web searching. Note, however, that the bug still exists. This only serves as a temporary fix that lets you use the Google search engine. You might still see this bug the next time you do your web search.

Two easy ways you can fix the Google bug is to:

Refresh and Run a new search query: Try refreshing your web browser a few times to restart your search. If the problem persists, you can try searching on a different topic first before going back to your search that brought out the bug

Force-Close the Google app: Forcefully closing the application often leads it to hard restart its services, which usually clears up any bugs in the system.

You could also try these other steps if both quick fixes don't work:

Clear Cache and History from your web browser: This helps the browser to load more quickly.

Uninstall and Install the Google app: This reprograms the application back to its default settings.

Always check for app updates: Although Google does not report any fixes for the problem, a future update on the system might help get rid of the bug.

Google remains one of the biggest and most popular search engine browsers available today. Not only is it free, but Google also has a high growing network of users. Unfortunately, Google seems to have taken in too many responsibilities, which leads to some decline in its own search engine maintenance.

Since Google remains an essential app in most internet searches, keep trying these two available fixes whenever you encounter the new Google bug.



