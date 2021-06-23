New iPhone 13 Leak Hints Absence of 1TB Storage, LiDAR Sensor--iPhone 12S Name Also Teased!

Instead of the highly anticipated iPhone 13, a new report has claimed that Apple is working on a different iPhone unit. The iPhone device rumored to come out later this year, equipped with new technologies and misinterpreted to be the iPhone 13, is said to be an iPhone S series.

In these last few months, the internet has been flooded with specs and features for the incoming iPhone 13. Some notable features include 1 TB storage capacity, LiDAR camera scanners, and a lower retail price. Consistently, leaks would remind fans that rumored details might vary with the official release model. Unfortunately, a recent report supports this notion.

iPhone 12S Name Teased!

Forbes reported that the rumored iPhone 13 might never come to pass. In the first place, retailers like Apple have a dislike for the number 13 due to the stigma regarding the number (like being unlucky). Apple might instead resort to creating a new S series in their iPhone lineup, namely the iPhone 12S.

After iPhone 12S makes its official release, Apple will probably jump straight to iPhone 14 branding next year.

According to TrendForce, the iPhone Production scheduled for September 2021 is actually the iPhone 12S series (with its official name yet to be revealed.)

New iPhone 13 Leak Hints Absence of 1TB Storage and LiDAR Sensor

This does not imply, however, that earlier reports are false. Instead, the incoming iPhone release might have downgraded specs compared to what Apple users hoped for.

While the iPhone 13 Pro was rumored to feature 1TB storage, the incoming iPhone would have the standard 128/256/512GB Pro storage and 64/128/256GB storage for standard and Mini variants.

Also, the rumored LiDAR camera scanner is reportedly exclusive to Pro models, not the iPhone 13. This is a major disappointment to people looking forward to the feature being available on all iPhone 13 models and camera setups.

Other iPhone Leaks

However, not all internet leaks have been disproved. The new report also confirmed that the iPhone 12S would use a smaller notch size. It said that new iPhone models would bring 120Hz ProMotion display and sensor-shift image stabilization features. The iPhone 12S series would also feature the A15 processors manufactured at TSMC's 5nm+ node.

Moreover, the iPhone 12S is said to contain 5G connectivity features.

Similar to any leaks released in the past, information like these should be taken in with a pinch of salt and a heavy dose of skepticism. Specific details for the iPhone 13 or iPhone 12S will remain rumors until Apple makes it official.

There are many internet leaks and rumors regarding the iPhone 13, and often they come out as convincing and realistic updates. However, only Apple knows whether these reports are real or fake.



