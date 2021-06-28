iPhone 13 Price Rumor Hints Cheaper Cost vs. iPhone 12; Pro Camera Upgrades Also Teased!

The latest iPhone release is often the most expensive in the industry. However, rumors suggest that the iPhone 13 might have a lower price than its predecessors.

Rumors about the iPhone 13 have been passed around the internet over the last few weeks. One rumor, in particular, talks about the iPhone 13 coming out with a lower retail price. Many different Apple leak sources are also backing up this notion.

iPhone 13 Price Rumor Hints Cheaper Cost

Apple's incoming smartphone, iPhone 13, is rumored to feature some fantastic specs and hardware. It is equipped with Apple's A15 Bionic Chip, the latest chipset, to boost its overall performance and battery life with its 5nm+ process build. It also has better telephoto lenses (compared to its predecessors) that could operate Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) and ultra-wide coverage.

Lastly, the iPhone 13 might feature an LTPO OLED panel, reaching 120 Hz ProMotion displays.

With all these impressive specs, the iPhone 13 was initially estimated to be priced at $1000. A month ago, rumors had called it "the most expensive iPhone ever released."

However, recent reports say otherwise. Cnet estimated the iPhone 13 to cost about the same as the iPhone 12 base model, which is around $799. There are multiple reasons for this price.

First, iPhone 13 might not have any significant technical differences when compared to iPhone 12. While iPhone 13 might have a smaller notch, different camera housing, and the A15 chip, iPhone 12 also had many good features. iPhone 12 smartphones models would already include 5G support, so iPhone 13 has nothing new to offer.

The cheaper iPhone 13 retail price might also be influenced by the price drop of its competitor smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy S21, for example, boasts a $200 lower price tag than the Galaxy S20.

Pro Camera Upgrades Also Teased

Despite its cheaper price, the incoming iPhone 13 still has a few exciting features to sell. Macrumors reported that the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, particularly the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Max, will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera with autofocus--even better than the fixed focal ultra-wide camera on iPhone 13 models.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will use these upgraded camera systems to deliver crisper and sharper images, regardless of distance from the lens. Also, iPhone 13 might feature the best low-light camera performance comparable to any of the iPhone models.

It is important to note, however, that these updates remain as leaks and rumors. All this information regarding the iPhone 13 is subject to change depending on Apple's development. None of these details are certain or confirmed until the tech giant makes its official announcement and release sometime this year--which is said to be around September or October.

Furthermore, iPhone 13 has no official name yet. Apple is expected to give the device a different name due to superstitions associated with the number 13. ITechPost will provide updates on the latest rumors, leaks and updates on the device as they become available.



