iPhone 13 Leaks Reveal Size Changes, Early Release Date--Massive Pro Camera Change Also Teased!

More leaks for the incoming iPhone 13 are flooding the internet with its release date getting close. In fact, an image teaser for the iPhone 13 Pro reveals the biggest camera module in the iPhone series--around 5mm bigger in length and width than iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 13 is the Apple flagship phone fans have been waiting for this 2021. The smartphone is expected to outperform last year's iPhone 12 with its upgraded specs, features and hardware.

Based on the earlier leaks, iPhone 13 does not disappoint. It has advanced camera features like ultra-wide coverage. It also has 120 Hz ProMotion displays on polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels. The Apple device is also rumored to have up to 1TB storage!

After all this excitement, a new leaked image teased another shocking upgrade for iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Leaks Reveal Massive Pro Camera Change

MacRumors shared a photo showcasing the iPhone 12 Pro on an iPhone 13 Pro phone case. It showed that the camera module size is significantly bigger for the incoming device. There is approximately a 5mm difference in length and width for the iPhone 13 case compared to the iPhone 12 device.

It is also reported that iPhone 13 is expected to have a thicker overall design, making the iPhone 13 larger than most of its predecessors. The larger camera module is likely due to upgrades like the sensor shift and improved Ultra-Wide capabilities exclusive to iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max units.

However, some are challenging the authenticity of this rumor. Twitter user DuanRui posted a few images showcasing another iPhone 12 Pro Max over an iPhone 13 Pro Max case. The size difference for these units is a lot smaller than the original leaked image.

Figure 1-3 shows that the iPhone 12 Pro Max is placed in the iPhone 13 Pro Max case.



Figure 4 shows that the iPhone 12 Pro is placed in the iPhone 13 Pro case.



It seems that the description given in the previous "UnclePan" is wrong.



via https://t.co/3ddKJcWGNq pic.twitter.com/HdbS7VBI7x — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) July 6, 2021

Note that the first image leak compared iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro series. On the other hand, the tweeted post compared iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Pro Max series. Regardless of their camera module difference, both leaks confirmed that the iPhone 13 has a bigger camera than iPhone 12 line-up.

Read Also: iPhone 13 Price Rumor Hints Cheaper Cost vs. iPhone 12; Pro Camera Upgrades Also Teased!

iPhone 13 Size and Release Date

iPhone 13 is expected to sell out in four variants: iPhone 13 Mini (5.4 inch), iPhone 13 (6.1 inch), iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 inch) and iPhone 13 Pro Max (6.7).

Tom's Guide reported that these Apple flagship smartphones might officially launch in September this year.

A few rumors also teased that Apple is working on an iPhone 12S release. This latest addition to the iPhone 12 series might feature A15 processors manufactured at TSMC's 5nm+ node and 5G connectivity features. This smartphone might officially be released together with the iPhone 13 sometime this year.

However, it is important to take all these information with a grain of salt and a level of suspicion. These details remain unofficial and are rumors and leaks as of today. Details are subject to change at any moment until Apple makes the official announcement.



