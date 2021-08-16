PS5 Restock This Week August 16-22: Get Twitter Updates to Availability from GameStop, Walmart, Target, Best Buy & More

Still waiting on the next PS5 restock? This week can be your lucky week. Apparently, some retailers are set to have new PlayStation 5 stocks soon, which should be an opportunity for you to get your hands on the next-gen gaming console.

PS5 Restock This Week August 16-22: Retailers to Watch

According to Gaming Intel, PlayStation had a big week, with a major rumor circulating that a PS5 Pro might be releasing in 2023. There could also be a new FromSoftware PlayStation exclusive game on its way. Unfortunately, "Bloodborne" fans are not getting the sequel they're hoping for just yet.

With some exciting things for the PS5, it can make those without one a little antsy to get their hands on one. The PS5 stock shortage may be coming to an end soon, but not soon enough. Here are some retailers to keep an eye on to get a chance to snag a new PS5 console for yourself.

GameStop PS5 Restock

GameStop has been releasing waves of restock each week, save for last week, Gaming Intel said.

If you are a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, you'll definitely get first dibs on the latest restocks. Only a small number of units make it to the non-members, a move done by the company to avoid scalpers. Keep your eyes peeled for restocks in-store as well.

Looks like the waves are done and Walmart is out of stock — PS5 In Stock Alerts (@PS5StockAlerts) August 13, 2021

Walmart PS5 Restock

Walmart seems to be hosting "restocks" despite not having enough units to ship out. Buyers from June are only just getting their purchases this month, which means even if you do get to successfully checkout your cart, it might take a while for them to get shipped out to you.

Walmart does do in-store restocks for walk-in customer in select areas.

Target PS5 Restock

It could be high time for Target to schedule another restock seeing as they have gone three weeks without doing so, and they have been observed to drop restocks every two to three weeks. And just like Walmart, Target also has in-store stocks in some areas, so check in with your local Target.

Best Buy PS5 Restock

Since Best Buy dropped a restock last week, expect the next one to come between August 17-19, Gaming Intel said.

Antonline PS5 Restock

Antonline has been one of the retailers with more consistent stocks of units. If they go live this week, the consoles will be sold in bundles, which can be a little bit more expensive. However,they are still a good enough deal and it does stop scalpers from hoarding the stock.

PS5 Restock Twitter Updates

For better chances on getting your hands on the PS5, get on Twitter.

You can follow the Sony Twitter account to know when online retailers restock their inventory. PS5 Restock updaters are also a great resource and Tom's Guide suggests @PS5StockAlerts, @GYXdeals, @MattSwider, @PS5Drop and @Wario64. They usually have insider access or are just really on top of the latest news.

It is best to turn on their notifications as well, to be notified of when they post as soon as they hit "Tweet."

If you're still having a hard time getting your hands on the PS5, you might be making these five major mistakes that's preventing you from buying the next gen consoles.

