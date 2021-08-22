PS5 Console Leak Reveals Major Design Change: No Need for a Screwdriver?

A new model of PS5 was reportedly spotted in Australian retailers. This new version is said to be 300 grams lighter than the original and has an adjustable stand.

PlayStation 5 is Sony's flagship gaming console, arguably one of the hottest products in the market today. Its hardware includes an ultra-high-speed SSD, integrated I/O, Ray tracing technology, 4k graphics, 120fps with 120Hz output and HDR technology.

Released in November 2020, the market demand for PS5 has remained high despite its low resupply rate. Gamers have spent months ordering on different retailers with very little success for purchase. Until today, others still keep their eyes on online trackers and restock updates for PS5.

Sony PS5 Leaks: Console Reveals Major Design Change

Press Start was the first to report on the PS5 leak. Through their sources, they confirmed that all Australian PS5 restocks have a new model number CFI-1102A. For reference, the PS5 Digital Edition Model has the code CFI-1100B01.

The report also included a photo of the product box with the model number. They also said that the new PS5 console is 300 grams lighter than the previous model. Unfortunately, they were unable to determine what sort of internal changes accounted for the weight difference.

Lastly, the new model reportedly features a new base stand with a new screw that could be adjusted without a screwdriver. To highlight, the old model has a metallic head that requires a flat head screw to be adjusted. In comparison, the new is a lot bulkier than the old one. Notably, it has a plastic edge with ridged sides. This should be easy to grip and adjust with two fingers.

Read Also: 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Iki Island Expansion: How to Find the Monkey See Hidden Trophy, Tiger Headband [GUIDE]

This update immediately piqued the internet's curiosity. Fans question if the new model compromised some of the hardware features from the previous model, or if it would have power consumption differences. Unfortunately, no official answers have been provided.

No upgrade was ever mentioned for PS5 Disc Edition. There were also no tweets or information provided by Sony's official channels. Australia might be the first country to receive this new PS5 model.

Should You Buy the New PS5 Model?

Currently, there are two known models available for the PS5. The PS5 all-digital console cost $399, and the PS5 with Blu-ray disc drive is priced at $499. Both are haphazardly in stock on different retailers.

If this leak proves true, folks around the world should see this new model coming to their shelves soon. However, the model difference seems to be insignificant that it should cause no big changes in the market.

Many gamers are probably still waiting on their chance of buying the PS5 gaming console. Try your luck by reading this supplementary article with the PS5 latest restock and availability updates.



Related Article: 'Dead by Daylight' Stranger Things Content Canceled: Fans React to Shocking, Sad Removal