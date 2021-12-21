Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price Leak Reveals Hefty Cost: More Expensive Than Google Pixel 6?

Fans have been anxiously waiting for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a smartphone that should ideally include most of Samsung's flagship S21 features but at an affordable price. Rumors speculate that its official sale is scheduled to start early next year.

Although not much official information have been revealed about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, a new leak is spotted on the internet and this one is sourced from the official Samsung Ireland website. Web managers might have listed the smartphone early by mistake.

Regardless, data miners worked diligently to uncover every bit of the leak they could find to get a rough idea of what to expect for the incoming smartphone. More recently, they even managed to record its price tag.



Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Price: $799

According to TechRadar, sources from Softpedia spotted the Galaxy S21 FE listing on Samsung Ireland's website. However, the listing was already taken down from the website at the time of writing.

According to new leak, the Galaxy S21 FE was listed with a 128GB storage variant and price tag of €769. A second variant with a 256GB storage cost €839.

On a rough estimate, these price tags approximately cost $845 for 128GB and $925 for 256GB. Notably, both are expensive retail prices and is a lot more than fans' expectations.

Lastly, the data miners emphasized that there was no other information regarding the smartphone's specs, as well as its color options.

Taking all of this into consideration, readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt. After all, leaks are hard to validate and the price is extremely expensive compared to initial guesses.

Also, be warned that conversion rates might be inaccurate. This is because retailers tend to adjust prices depending on their locations. So consumers who don't live in Ireland are recommended to save more than what the leaked price indicates.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs

If proven true, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price will be similar to its predecessor's launching price. Galaxy S21 FE is probably set to compete against the Google Pixel 6 price of $599 and the Galaxy S21price of $700 in the long run.

The price change might also reflect some of its unofficial specs, which were teased by earlier rumors. These sources claimed S21 FE might be powered by a 2.8GHz Snapdragon 888 chipset with 8 GB RAM. It might also have specs like a 6.4-inch display with 16M Color Depth. Lastly, the smartphone might feature 5G connectivity, 4,370 mAh battery, and Dual Sim card slot.

It is also worth noting that Twitter user Evan Blass said Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would come in four colors: black, green, lavender, and white.

