Tech 2021 in Review: Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker, Axie Infinity Ban, 4th Stimulus Check and 7 Other Top Tech Stories of 2021

As the year comes to an end, it is important to note that before we transition to 2022, there are several important tech news this 2021 that are worth remembering.

With that said, here are the most-read tech stories from ItechPost this 2021, from microchip implant as COVID-19 vaccine tracker to way back the hype around cryptocurrency and the issues with the Axie Infinity ban rules.

Tech 2021

Some of these tech 2021 news have shocked, guided and informed everyone of us about the numerous innovation and latest tech news inside and outside the country. The said top tech news includes games, malware, space news, cryptocurrencies, up to the new device and automobile leaks.

In relation to these, here are the 10 tech stories of 2021.

10. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

As previously reported, a Swedish company called Epicenter is presently promoting a microchip implant as a COVID-19 vaccine tracker.

Through the said microchip implant, it will be able to identify if a person was already vaccinated. Moreover, this microchip uses "near-field communication" (NFC), which is a commonly used technology, to send data to any compatible device.

Fortunately, this advanced COVID-19 vaccine tracker, that has the size of a grain of rice, can be implanted beneath a person's skin. On a positive note, it is completely reversible which means users will be able to remove the said implant.

9. Axie Infinity Ban Rules

With the rise of NFT-based games, numerous people have flocked on Axie Infinity to earn while playing. However, it appears that this Ethereum-based cryptocurrency game removes several accounts for certain reasons, as previously reported.

Simply told, banned Axie Infinity users may have violated the game's Terms of Service.

With that being stated, Axie players are curious to know more about the Axie Infinity ban rules and ways to retain their accounts.

The said rules include not playing multiple accounts, protection of intellectual property rights, and avoidance of doing prohibited activities.

8. 4th Stimulus Check

Aside from microchip implants and games, fourth stimulus check updates also topped ItechPost's tech 2021 news.

Last October, we reported an update on the fourth stimulus check which stated that a $1,400 payment for seniors has been proposed, and $1,100 in Golden State funds has been released.

To give further details, it covered the $1,400 petition for Social Security beneficiaries as well as Californians' $500 to $1,100 Golden State Stimulus cheques.

7. Bobby Kotick's Activision Games

After two "Call of Duty" titles received nominated for The Game Awards 2021, Bobby Kotick's Activision games led the list of the best of the year.

Bobby Kotick's Activision had two reasons to cheer when the nominations for The Game Awards 2021 were revealed.

"Call of Duty: Warzone" received two Game Awards nominations, one for Best Ongoing Game and the other for Best Esports Game.

6. iPhone Spyware

Last July, we also reported that a spyware tool called Pegasus was marketed to governments all over the world. This malware infiltrates personal mobile phones and was used by countries to spy on many people.

For those who missed this story, we shared several warning signs that an iPhone might have this spyware.

The said signs include unusual battery drain and overheating jailbroken phones, receiving encrypted text messages, and data usage spikes.

5. Other Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2022

Due to growing interest among mainstream investors, cryptocurrency prices have reached new highs this year.

For this reason, several people are looking for other cryptocurrencies to invest in 2022. The said cryptocurrencies mentioned are Solana, Cardano, Polkadot and Binance coin.

4. iPhone Scam Calls

A shocking iPhone scam was reported , sharing that simply answering a call could result in bank hacking.

Scammers use a type of bot to deceive people into passing up their multi-factor authentication codes or one-time passwords (OTPs) for a range of services, allowing them to log in or approve financial transactions.

Apple Pay, PayPal, Amazon, Coinbase and other financial organizations are among the targets of various bots.

3. Samsung Green Screen

The majority of a green screen of death situations start with weird scan lines on the phone display. The issue soon spreads, and the screen turns white or green.

This issue mostly affects the Galaxy S20 range.

Luckily, we also noted two ways to fix this issue, which is by wiping the cache partition on the Samsung and performing a factory reset.

2. NASA DART Mission

NASA has launched a mission last November to simulate smashing a spacecraft into an Earth-bound asteroid to detour it, as previously reported.

The US space agency launched its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) for a year-long voyage to target the asteroid Dimorphus, a stadium-sized space rock orbiting Didymos, which is a much larger asteroid.

1. Mark Cuban Explains Ethereum Price Crash Last May

After trillions of losses last May, Mark Cuban shared his perspective about this unexpected crash that affected popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

In our previous report, Cuban called the drop the "Great Unwind," implying that investors have resolved to unload their profits. The ban on cryptocurrency trading in China was particularly remarkable since it caused shockwaves and a large sell-off.

