Walmart NFT, Virtual Money: Major Proof Walmart Is Entering the Metaverse

A new business giant is joining the metaverse hype! Records from US Patent and Trademark Office revealed Walmart submitting seven separate applications, with some indicating trademarks over making and selling virtual goods.

Many fans are probably familiar with the metaverse, a 3D virtual reality world. The platform is facilitated by virtual and augmented reality headsets, while its assets are tightly linked to cryptocurrency and nonfungible tokens (NFT). Many companies have ventured into the metaverse, and Walmart appears to be joining them.

Walmart Metaverse and More

CNBC recently spotted Walmart's applications on the US Patent and Trademark Office. These papers indicate their intent to "(provide) a digital currency and a digital token of value for use by members on an online community via a global computer network."

On one of their applications, the retailer emphasized selling virtual merchandise for "electronics, appliances, indoor and outdoor furniture, home decor, toys, sporting goods, outdoor recreation, health, beauty, and personal care products, household essentials, apparel, patio, garden, lawn care and landscaping products, home improvement products, grilling products, entertainment recordings, video games, books and publications, musical instruments, office supplies, arts and crafts supplies, holiday and celebration supplies, jewelry, and pet products."

In quick summary, the retailer listed almost everything it was selling in its shop to a digital counterpart.

It is worth noting that Walmart released a statement about "continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences. We are testing new ideas all the time. Some ideas become products or services that make it to customers. And some we test, iterate, and learn from," per CNBC.

Walmart NFT: Other Businesses in the Metaverse

As previously mentioned, Walmart is not the first business to join the metaverse bandwagon. Many other businesses are adapting to this virtual world, which greatly contributes to its rapid growth.

The popular electronics retailer, GameStop, was recently spotted calling for content creators to collaborate for its NFT website. Fans interested in games and cryptocurrency might want to start investing in the GameStop NFTs.

Sports memorabilia and collectibles could be converted to NFTs, too. In fact, Stephen Curry's record-breaking 2974th shot was commemorated to 2974 unique minted NFTs. Some of the pieces sold for $2.1 million on the internet.

Another interesting sports NFT is the recent Antonio Brown viral meltdown against the New York Jets. The memorable scene was minted to an NFT and is expected to sell millions on its online auction.

Even popular comics and webtoon series are joining the NFT trend. Kakao Talk unveiled NFT copies from its "Solo Leveling" series earlier this week. The sale was limited to 300 copies only.

It is undeniable that NFT is growing to new heights, and the Walmart NFT could definitely bring more exciting features to the virtual space. Fans interested in the market are recommended to watch out for more updates in the coming weeks.



