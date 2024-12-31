Year in Review: The Best of iTechPost 2024

This year has been nothing short of the top innovations and discoveries in the field of technology, with significant developments from renowned companies and firms making their way to help humans live their lives easier. With the many stories from this year, let us revisit the top moments of the year which iTechPost has sternly monitored and covered for all.

Take this time to reflect and rediscover the top groundbreaking developments in the world of tech.

Since its launch, SpaceX's Starlink has consistently made headlines, emerging as one of the top stories almost every year. This is largely due to the company's groundbreaking advancements in internet connectivity. In 2024, Starlink achieved another milestone by securing approval for its Direct-to-Cell capabilities. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) granted SpaceX and T-Mobile the green light to provide satellite-based cellular connectivity across the United States. The pair have now begun testing the service, marking its initial rollout.

Leakers have been the primary source of information regarding all things related to "Grand Theft Auto VI," often piecing together clues from Rockstar Games' releases, including in-game photos from "GTA Online." One of the most prominent theories revolves around the moon phases depicted in these images, which some believe hint at the timing of a new trailer release. This speculation stems from past instances where specific lunar phases aligned with major announcements, including the debut trailer for the sequel. However, as 2024 nears its end, Rockstar has yet to unveil the highly anticipated second trailer, leaving fans eager for updates.

Amazon is making strides to compete with its Chinese rivals, such as Temu and Alibaba, by introducing a new budget-friendly storefront. This initiative aims to showcase the most affordable and attention-grabbing products available on the platform, designed to capture the interest of cost-conscious consumers. As part of its strategy, Amazon is implementing price caps on select items, including jewelry, appliances, accessories, and more, to enhance their appeal and attract a broader audience.

Epic Games has mastered the art of collaborations, and one of its most monumental crossovers in "Fortnite" this year was with "Gundam." This event introduced an arena-based game mode where teams competed to achieve a singular objective: commanding a mech. Players raced to gather MS Reactor Power, which could activate a mobile suit—either a Gundam EX or a ZAKU II—making it one of the most distinctive and memorable modes of the year.

General Motors originally developed the Ultium battery pack as a unified power cell platform for all its vehicles. However, the company has faced challenges in its implementation and has decided to shift its approach toward more specialized developments. This decision does not signal the end of the Ultium battery. Instead, GM plans to adopt a more flexible strategy, designing power cells tailored to the unique needs of its electric vehicles rather than adhering to a one-size-fits-all architecture.

Fans have been eagerly and tirelessly waiting for Rockstar Games to release more details about "GTA VI," but the lack of updates has left many disappointed. In the meantime, leakers have stepped in to fill the void, sharing various leaked gameplay footage and "first-look" content from the game. However, one viral post recently drew criticism for showcasing content created in Unreal Engine 5 (UE5), rather than the RAGE engine that Rockstar is renowned for using in its game development.

Elon Musk openly defied Brazil and its Supreme Court by refusing to comply with mandates to ban specific individuals in the country, a move that resulted in millions of Brazilians losing access to the platform. Despite initially challenging the authority of Justice Alexandre de Moraes and taking a hardline stance, Musk and X ultimately conceded and adhered to the court's orders. Following their compliance, Brazil lifted the ban on the social media platform, restoring access to its users nationwide.

Epic Games unveiled "Fortnite Remix," a new feature that brings real-life artists, rappers, and singers into the game, allowing players to experience their iconic songs and styles within the battle royale universe. As a tribute to the late American rapper Juice WRLD, Fortnite introduced a dedicated skin along with other items in his exclusive bundle. Players had the opportunity to claim the free "Slayer Juice WRLD Outfit" simply by logging into the game during the promotional period. For those who missed out, "Fortnite" has confirmed that the outfit will be available for purchase in the Item Shop at a later date.

Sony marked the 30th anniversary of the original PlayStation, celebrating the console that revolutionized gaming. To honor this milestone, Sony released limited-edition consoles and accessories, all featuring the iconic grey colorway reminiscent of the original 1994 design. Among these was the highly sought-after PlayStation 5 Pro 30th Anniversary bundle, which reached prices of up to $1,000. Meanwhile, the PS5 Slim 30th Anniversary Edition offered a more affordable option, retailing at $499.99. These commemorative releases paid tribute to three decades of innovation and gaming history, delighting fans and collectors alike.

Google Maps is renowned for its comprehensive navigation features, offering a broader, more general experience compared to Waze, which excels in providing detailed, real-time traffic updates. However, Google Maps now integrates Waze's incident reports, eliminating the need for users to switch between the two apps during their drive. This integration brings Waze's valuable driving data—such as alerts for accidents, traffic jams, roadblocks, and more—directly into Google Maps, enhancing convenience and streamlining the navigation