Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Best Retailers to Bookmark, Tips to Buy and More Updates

The popular Microsoft console remains in high demand in the market, and you're probably asking yourself how to join the lucky ones who get to buy their own Xbox Series X. All it takes is some purchasing strategies and a few useful online trackers to get the job done!

It has been over months now since the next-generation consoles were released, but it remains almost impossible to find it online. Chances are, you've had more than your fair share of seeing the "out of stock" indicators in online shops. However, your luck is about to get better. Don't give up on grabbing that Series X!

Xbox Series X: Increase Your Chances on Getting One

A simple but effective strategy is to improve your chances in online shops. First, you should keep your personal information and payment details completely filled up, bookmarked and saved. Every second counts when clicking that check-out button.

Regularly check retailer links and websites for their Xbox inventory. Although trackers are constantly feeding news real-time, you'd be surprised how stocks might suddenly come in without any real warning. Often, this strategy is to throw off customers from crowding the website.

You could also try opening many web browsers on as many devices that you have. This would mean opening retailer's shops like Amazon and eBay in a Chrome, Firefox and Edge browser. Cnet associated this strategy as something similar to the lottery tickets, where the more you have, the better chances you have of winning.

An expensive alternative is to consider buying console packages with freebie consoles and games. Although it is a lot pricier, the demand for these kinds of bundles is a lot lower than the stand-alone console. This makes bundles readily available in the market.

Also, consider passing up the Xbox Series X for another alternative. If you don't have a 4K TV to pair up with the next-gen console, then the Xbox Series S might be a better fit for your gaming needs. The Series S is also $200 cheaper than Series X.

Xbox Series X Restock Inventory

These are the latest news about the Xbox Series X in the market with their available stocks.

Amazon - Unfortunately, both Series X/S are out of stock at the time of writing. Series S has a few resellers selling it at $459

eBay- The shop has a few resellers available; however, the prices have been inflated to run around $800.

GameStop - The retailer has very limited stocks of Xbox Series X/S bundles, which are both currently sold out.

Microsoft - The main shop is currently sold out and has not made any announcements for restock news.

Newegg - Inventories are unfortunately out of stock for both U.S. and U.K.

Target - Target is currently sold out on both Xbox Series X/S. Keep an eye on this retailer, because they have a purchase limit of one per customer to regulate their stocks. Any purchase should also be received by Drive up or Order pick-up

Walmart - This retailer likes to keep their customers updated through their Twitter feed. Be sure to follow @Walmart for more detailed Xbox Series X restock news



