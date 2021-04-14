GameStop PS5, Xbox Series X Restocks Sold Out in Minutes—Tips to Buy the Consoles Faster Online

The next-generation consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X are always sold in limited stocks. Retailers such as GameStop have resorted to selling bundle sets for both systems to curb market demands. However, restocks continue to sell out in a matter of minutes.

A primary reason why PS5 and Xbox Series X come in limited supplies is the global electronic component shortage. Getting the suitable chip to make this fantastic gaming technology takes months in the making. Both Sony and Microsoft continue to resupply their consoles diligently. Nonetheless, customer demands quickly overtake their efforts. It becomes a struggle to compete with other gamers who would first buy out these resupplies.

The Verge reported that GameStop recently restocked a limited number of bundles on Wednesday, April 14. Bundles are generally more expensive than the retail price of buying a stand-alone PS5 and Xbox series X at $499. However, it is because of that price difference that competition against other customers is a lot lower. Bundles are also worth the money when factoring in the retail price of each accessory item or game separately.

PS5 and Xbox Bundles in GameStop

PS5 Digital Edition Bundle $699: Contains one PS5 console, one DualSense controller, one-year PS Plus subscription, one-year PS Now subscription, and $20 GameStop gift card.

PS5 Spider-man Ultimate Edition and Call of Duty System Bundle $799: Contains one PS5 console, one Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, and one Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War game, one Dual Sense controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card.

PS5 Action Collection System Bundle $745: Contains one PS5 console, one Marvel's Avengers, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition, and Hitman 3 game each, one extra controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card.

Xbox Series X Ultimate Assassin's System Bundle $745: Contains one Xbox Series X console, one Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and one Hitman 3 game, three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, one extra controller, and a $20 GameStop gift card.

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, the bundles have been marked as Sold Out. Customers would have to wait for restocks to come in.

How to Buy PS5, Xbox Series X Restocks Faster Online

Don't stop trying to buy these amazing new gaming consoles. GameStop still has scheduled resupplies sometime soon. Keep an eye out for the restock news and updates on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

There are also a few tips on how to secure purchasing these consoles:

Bookmark Major retailers - Shops such as Amazon, BestBuy, Gamestop, and Newegg have restocks coming in consistently. Save their page and constantly refresh around 3 times a day to test your luck.

Save online tracker - there is a list of active online trackers who give real-time news and updates for PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Follow these accounts to learn more about it.

Save your payment and address details ahead of time - every second count when hitting that "Checkout" button. Save yourself time from typing in your personal information by saving them automatically.



