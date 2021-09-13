iPhone 13 Color Pink Leaked Ahead of Release; But Apple Price Gets Bad News

The long-awaited Apple iPhone 13 launch is finally happening on Tuesday. Rumors claim that iPhone 13 pink would get featured in the event. Major improvements on the smartphone could also include better battery life, satellite connectivity and upgraded camera performance.

Unfortunately, the iPhone 13 series might be the most expensive Apple smartphone manufactured.

According to Daily Mail, iPhone 13 rumors and leaks run rampant in advance of the Apple California Streaming event on September 14. The event is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series and Apple Watch 7 in its program.

iPhone 13 Pink and Other Colors Leaked Ahead of Release

iPhone 13 could feature different color variants compared to the iPhone 12 series, per Daily Mail. The iPhone 12 green, graphite, and pacific blue color would be removed from the new series. Instead, it would have:

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini: black, blue, purple, white, and red

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max: black, bronze, silver, and gold

On top of this, rumors said iPhone 13 would have the color option of pink. An excited Twitter artist AliArtist3D tried to render the pink iPhone 13 variant.

Read Also: Apple Stock Price in Trouble? iPhone 13 Release Facing Major Issue

Apple iPhone 13 Rumors, Features and Specs

Various internet sources contributed to the iPhone 13 rumored features and specs.

iPhone 13 might have improved camera performance. The smartphone could use features like "Cinematic Video" in portrait mode and higher-quality multimedia format (including HD and 4K video) known as ProRes. iPhone might also use AI filter systems that significantly improve picture colors through highlights, shadows and warmer or cooler temperatures.

Other reports said Apple upgraded iPhone 13 battery capacity. Upgrades per iPhone 13 model are as follows:

Mini: from 2227 mAh to 2406 mAh

iPhone 13: from 2815 mAh to 3095 mAh

Pro: from 2815 mAh to 3095 mAh

Pro Max: from 3687 mAh to 4352 mAh

The iPhone 13 might also be the first Apple smartphone to feature satellite upgrades. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the smartphone would feature a customized Qualcomm chip that allows LEO (low-earth orbit) satellite communication. This means users could call and send messages even in places outside the 4G or 5G network.

An FCC filing from Apple was also recently spotted about a new MagSafe charger. The new design should help prevent the phone from overheating even with less charge time.

Lastly, the iPhone is said to feature A15 processors. This chip would lower energy consumption and improve overall smartphone performance. Unfortunately, the 5nm chip technology comes with a price.

Apple Bad News: iPhone 13 Price Hike

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which controls half the global foundry market and is Apple's largest chip supplier, recently announced its "biggest price hike in a decade," according to Nikkei Asia. Note that the company normally commands 20 percent higher production fees than its rivals.

As such, the knock-on effect of the price might affect the iPhone 13 price.

All the information listed above are unofficial details that are subject to change depending on Apple's decision.



Related Article: Apple iPhone vs. Samsung Galaxy: Major Advantages and Disadvantages, Which Is Better?